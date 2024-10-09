60% of unicorn founders in India are first time founders, says study

About 60 per cent of Unicorn startup founders in India are first timers who tested the success in their first attempt, said a study.

Unicorn is a startup which has been valued at over $1 billion.

PrivateCircle Research, in an analysis, also said that out of the 261 Unicorn founders analysed in the report, 29 per cent founder took two attempts to build their first Unicorn and another 6 per cent took three tries.

For instance, Zepto founders built KiranaKart before landing on the idea of the quick commerce app.

Kunal Shah famously sold Freecharge to Snapdeal before launching the $6.4 billion worth fintech Unicorn CRED. Vineet Rao built two companies (SpectraVR and Shopwest) before founding Dealshare.