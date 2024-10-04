Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / Swiggy launches 10-minute food delivery service Bolt in six key cities

Swiggy launches 10-minute food delivery service Bolt in six key cities

Bolt offers popular dishes like burgers, hot beverages, cold beverages, breakfast items, and biryani that require minimum preparation time

Quick commerce
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IPO-bound food tech platform Swiggy on Friday announced the launch of its 10-minute meals and beverages delivery service Bolt.

It is already operational in key locations across six major cities -- Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, and Bangalore, and it will expand into more areas in the coming weeks. Bolt offers quick food delivery service from select restaurants within a 2 km radius of the consumer.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The service will continue to expand into additional areas in the coming weeks," Swiggy stated.
 
Bolt offers popular dishes like burgers, hot beverages, cold beverages, breakfast items, and biryani that require minimum preparation time.
 
It will also focus on ready-to-pack dishes like ice cream, sweets and snacks, Swiggy said.
 
Notably, delivery partners are not informed of the distinction between Bolt and regular orders, meaning they are neither penalised nor incentivised based on delivery time, the food tech major shared.
 

More From This Section

Zoom Phone service launched in Pune, to be expanded to other major cities

Chennai-based Refex to raise Rs 927 crore through preferential issue

Premium

India's brain gain: 40 Indian univ alumni join US unicorn founders club

Premium

Arkam Ventures targets middle India: GenAI, space tech, EVs among key areas

Wakefit enters Rs 1,000 crore revenue club, returns to Ebitda profitability

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, said: "Bolt is the next evolution in our mission to provide unmatched convenience. Ten years ago, Swiggy revolutionised food delivery by cutting average wait times to 30 minutes".
 
"Now, we're reducing that wait even further for frequently ordered items like coffee, burgers, ice cream, and biryani, partnering with trusted restaurants to deliver the best food in just 10 minutes." 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Swiggy gets shareholder nod to use provision to upsize IPO fresh issue

Swiggy vs Zomato: Which is better investment bet? Morgan Stanley weighs in

Premium

Can live events become the next big growth driver for Swiggy, Zomato?

Hyundai to Swiggy: Sebi nod for IPOs paves way for bumper festival season

Swiggy Instamart starts 24x7 free delivery in Delhi NCR for festival season

Topics :SwiggyIPOs

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story