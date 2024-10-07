XDLINX Space Labs raises $7 mn in seed funding from Lucky Investments

XDLINX Space Labs, a space technology startup, announced that it has raised $7 million in a seed funding round. The round was led by Ashish Kacholia of Lucky Investments, with additional backing from E2MC, Mana Ventures, and a prominent family office.

According to the company, the funding will accelerate XDLINX’s mission to revolutionise satellite technology and “push the boundaries of space exploration through innovation and cost-effective solutions”. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are thrilled to announce the funding which will help us accelerate the manufacturing of next-generation payloads for defence and commercial missions like E-band communications, optical and RF intelligence, building space heritage, operationalising satellite bus platforms, and expanding our global presence in the US and UK,” said Rupesh Gandupalli, chief executive officer and co-founder, XDLINX Space Labs.

Founded in 2022 in Hyderabad, XDLINX Space Labs aims to make satellite technology accessible to a broader range of clients.

“We envision a future where space becomes more accessible by building cost-effective satellites using 75 per cent indigenous subsystems. We look forward to contributing to India’s growing role in the global space race,” he added.

The company is currently preparing for the launch of its next major project, Elevation-1, which, it says, will feature the world’s first miniaturised space-grade E-band payload, developed and scheduled to launch aboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission.

More From This Section

According to the company, Elevation-1 is the first commercial mission designed to demonstrate E-band communications with digital modulation.

Additionally, XDLINX Space Labs is developing the 150 kg-class satellite, hosting Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and multi-spectral optical sensors together using the XDSAT-M600 platform for its customer, scheduled to be launched in Q3-2025.

The company is an end-to-end small satellite mission-as-a-service provider for complete mission requirements—from design, supply chain, build, integration, and space qualification to mission operations.

It offers spacecraft platforms and payload technology for global commercial and defence intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) space missions, focusing on helping various nations build their sovereign space capabilities by offering full-stack ISR capabilities in both optical and signal intelligence.

XDLINX also provides fully configured satellites with payloads for global ISR missions.