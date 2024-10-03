Zoom Phone service launched in Pune, to be expanded to other major cities

Video communications firm Zoom on Thursday announced the launch of its Zoom Phone service in India, initially supporting native India phone numbers in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune).

The service will later be expanded to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, and Delhi telecom circles, covering all major technology centres in India, the company said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Zoom India received the Unified License with Access – All/PAN India and Long Distance from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in April 2023, after which the company focused on establishing dedicated domestic infrastructure for the service.

“Zoom’s cloud PBX service meets the requirements of India’s Unified Telecom licence, which mandates building dedicated local interconnection infrastructure in accordance with regulatory requirements. This demonstrates Zoom’s commitment to bringing a trusted service that our customers want,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering, Zoom.

Sankarlingam added that, globally, Zoom Phone amassed five customers with over 100,000 seats in Q1 FY25.

“Our latest offering reaffirms Zoom’s leadership in delivering seamless cloud services on a global scale, enhanced by local investments to help ensure compliance and service excellence in every market, including India,” he added.

According to the company, the launch of this first-of-its-kind licensed cloud private branch exchange (PBX) service, bundled with local phone numbers for India, will allow “Zoom to lead the industry.”

Zoom Phone also provides local telephony services and is available as an add-on to Zoom's existing paid customers. In addition, the service is enhanced with AI Companion capabilities to boost call productivity.

Users can request post-call summaries and next steps, allowing them to focus on conversations instead of taking notes. Voicemail prioritisation elevates urgent messages, moving them to the top of the queue, while voicemail task extraction delivers tasks from voicemails.

“The launch of Zoom Phone marks a significant milestone in Zoom’s commitment to the Indian market. This achievement represents our dedication to delivering a reliable collaboration platform that powers limitless human connection and solves real business problems for our customers,” said Sameer Raje, general manager and head of India and SAARC region.