Agnikul Cosmos opens two units, scales infra for reusable rockets

This positions Agnikul among a small set of global companies working towards full-stack reusable launch capability and the only Indian private space company with in-house post-flight requalification infrastructure. The stage testing and inspection facility (STIF) and the Pressurant Tank Realization, Over-wrapping and Outfitting Facility (PROOF), were inaugurated in the presence of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Gaganyaan astronaut.

“The vision of bringing reusability to launch requires us to think beyond a single flight and build the capability to test, recover, inspect and prepare a stage for its next flight. STIF gives us the ability to test complete stages for the duration of their mission and inspect and requalify recovered stages. This is animportant capability as we work towards Mission-02. PROOF takes us another step towards end-to-end in-house quality control. Having Group Captain Shukla, who has flown to space, inaugurate these facilities is a dream come true for all of us at Agnikul,” said Srinath Ravichandran, cofounder and chief executive officer, Agnikul Cosmos.