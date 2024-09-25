AI healthcare firm Qure.ai completes $65 mn Series D funding round

Qure.ai, an AI-led healthtech company, said that it has completed a $65 million Series D funding round.

The investment will expedite expansion into the US market and other geographies, increase investment into foundational AI models and enable complementary med-tech company acquisitions.

The Series D round saw the participation of new strategic and financial investors led by Lightspeed and 360 ONE Asset, joined by Merck Global Health Innovation Fund and Kae Capital.

Existing investors also participated in the round, including Novo Holdings, Health Quad, and TeamFund.

Founded in 2016, Mumbai-headquartered Qure is on a mission to make healthcare more accessible and equitable globally. This has driven its AI solution development. The firm’s solutions are deployed in over 90 countries across over 3,000 sites, for efficient identification and management of critical diseases. It has regional offices in New York, London, and Dubai.