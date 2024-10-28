Bengaluru startup EMOBI unveils low-speed 2W with multipurpose battery

EMOBI Manufacturing, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) startup, is launching its low-speed electric two-wheeler, the AKX Low-Speed Commuter. Priced at Rs 90,000, the vehicle is purpose-built for last-mile delivery applications, catering to gig workers and small-scale businesses needing efficient and affordable transportation options.

A defining feature of the AKX Commuter is its dual-purpose battery pack, which not only powers the two-wheeler but can also be used as a home energy backup solution.

With this launch, EMOBI aims to capture 20-25 per cent of the market share in India’s B2B last-mile delivery sector over the next three years. The company claims this low-speed two-wheeler is designed for micro-mobility applications, ideal for delivery personnel who may lack the necessary licence for high-speed vehicles.

EMOBI has partnered with Livaah Innovations to make the AKX's lithium-ion battery pack compatible with solar hybrid inverters, allowing customers to switch between using the battery for their EV and as a power backup at home. This dual utility taps into India’s rising need for both efficient transportation and reliable home energy storage, particularly in areas prone to power outages. Other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the market are also doing the same.

Adding to its technological edge, the company has also forged partnerships with Honda and Musashi. Honda will provide a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) solution, granting AKX users access to Honda's battery-swapping infrastructure, which is expected to extend vehicle uptime and optimise costs for B2B operators. Additionally, Musashi’s powertrain technology supports the high-performance, high-speed variant of the AKX Commuter, which is anticipated for launch in the last quarter of this financial year.

The AKX's battery system is available in two versions, with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) options. The LFP variant has a range of up to 75 km on a single charge, while the NMC option covers 120 km, with both versions offering fast-charging capabilities. This technology enables a full charge within 30 minutes, minimising downtime for delivery personnel.

More From This Section

In a market where electric vehicle options often compromise on performance for cost efficiency, EMOBI’s AKX Commuter aims to bridge this gap. "We are offering a reliable transportation solution that also empowers users with home power backup capabilities. Features like geo-fencing, live tracking, and vehicle immobilisation offer fleet managers an all-in-one management solution," said Bharath Rao, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of EMOBI.

As EMOBI continues to develop, the company is exploring further applications for its two-wheeler platforms, including bike taxi operations and urban mobility solutions. While the AKX Commuter is currently targeted at the B2B last-mile delivery sector, EMOBI aims to expand its portfolio to personal and passenger vehicles in the future, contributing to India's sustainability goals by providing affordable and eco-friendly transportation options.