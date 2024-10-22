B2B e-commerce platform ElasticRun reduces FY24 loss to Rs 359 crore

Business-to-business ecommerce platform ElasticRun saw its net loss for FY24 almost halve to Rs 359.6 crore. The company had reported a loss of Rs 618.99 crore in FY23.

Revenue for the financial year 2024 came in at Rs 2,434.84 crore, down 48.6 per cent year-on-year. Revenue for FY23 was Rs 4,738 crore.

Senior management of the firm attributed the march towards profitability to the firm’s pivot to expand its reach with regional and smaller brands.

The SoftBank and Prosus Ventures-backed ElasticRun runs distribution for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products in rural areas. It has made several changes in its business over the last two years, which has also meant closing down or moving away from segments that were not running efficiently.



“In FY24, we made a strategic pivot to support high-margin regional brands to drive better profitability metrics. This pivot has worked well for us. Currently, our high-margin portfolio is over 90 per cent of our sales, and this cohort is at almost 3x the take rate of the previous year’s assortment. This has enabled us to substantially improve the gross margins, even while reducing the gross merchandise value (GMV) on the platform,” said Sandeep Deshmukh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), ElasticRun.

Deshmukh added that by November-December 2024, the company will be profitable at an operational level. “Once we hit the profitability milestone, we will get back to our expansion journey. This will include geographical expansion and brand addition,” he told Business Standard.



With this regional focus, the company has positioned its platform as a launch pad for regional brands to capture the market, backed by ElasticRun’s reach. The company now has at least 24 regional brands, which it calls ‘Crorepati’ brands. “Since October 2023, the top 10 regional brands have seen exponential growth beyond their home territories,” added Deshmukh.

One of these changes has also been foraying into creating its own private label. At present, this category is contributing one-fifth to the company’s sales.

“Our decision to enter this segment was due to the gaps we saw, and we are clear that about 20 per cent of sales will be from our private brand, and we are not competing with any FMCG brands,” added Deshmukh.