D2C brands raise funds to boost sales through quick-commerce platforms

The increasing trend of quick deliveries in India is prompting direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to raise funds specifically to grow their footprint among the masses and boost sales via quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

The fast delivery platform has become the preferred option for growth for many brands, who think that it is paramount to meet customers' needs in the shortest possible time.

Beauté Secrets – a Gurgaon-based beauty tools brand – recently raised Rs 1.6 crore from Velocity, a financing platform backed by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, to expand its operations on quick-commerce platforms and add new products to its lineup.



Beauté Secrets specialises in daily care items. As such, quick-commerce is proving to be immensely synergistic for the firm.

“We have just started leveraging quick-commerce, and we are already seeing unbelievable numbers in such a short time,” said Harika Aneja, co-founder, Beauté Secrets.

“Currently, quick-commerce is contributing around 20-25 per cent of our online sales. However, we anticipate that this proportion will rise significantly, with expectations that up to 50 per cent of our sales will soon come from these channels,” she added.

The quick commerce sector in India is currently valued at around $5.5 billion, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 45 per cent to $30 billion by financial year 2029-2030, according to industry estimates.



‘Q-Comm offers edge that traditional channels can’t’

“There is a strategic shift across the D2C landscape, with more brands carving out dedicated budgets for quick-commerce. It’s no longer just an emerging trend, but a necessity to capture consumers in the moment of need,” said Ninad Karpe, founder and partner, 100X.VC – an early-stage venture capital firm that has invested in D2C firms like Kerala Banana Chips (Beyond Snack), Ab Coffee, Little Farm, and Naturik.

According to Karpe, quick-commerce offers D2C brands a distinct competitive edge that traditional channels can't.

“Beyond just rapid delivery, it enables hyper-targeted marketing, allowing brands to focus on specific geographies and demographics with precision, maximising their return-on-investment (ROI),” he said.



“Quick-commerce will become the preferred channel for D2C brands within a short period of time,” he added.

Platforms engaging in category expansion

D2C brands are scaling up rapidly via quick-commerce, with growth in this channel overtaking that of traditional e-commerce for many brands, Business Standard had reported earlier.

While grocery and daily essentials are still a mainstay in quick-commerce, many platforms are rapidly engaging in category expansion to include higher-margin products like electronics.

Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto and Big Basket are already witnessing unprecedented demand for smartphones – iPhone in particular. Now, personal computer (PC) manufacturers are looking to hop on the bandwagon as well, Business Standard had reported earlier.



Q-Comm a high-growth channel for wearables brands

While it is still early days for smartphones and PCs, quick-commerce is already proving to be a high-growth channel for wearables brands like Noise and Boult.

“At Noise, we are strategically investing in marketing to enhance our presence on quick- commerce platforms… Quick commerce has emerged as a significant driver of our online sales, with its contribution steadily increasing,” said a Noise spokesperson.

Similarly, quick-commerce is helping Boult increase market penetration in Tier-1 cities by attracting new customers who prioritise fast delivery.

“One of the key challenges with quick commerce is building awareness that electronics are available on these platforms, which have traditionally been associated with groceries and perishable goods. However, the platforms themselves are making significant investments to shift this perception, and we have been supporting these efforts strategically,” said Varun Gupta, co-founder, Boult.



“As demand for fast, efficient deliveries grows, this channel is becoming increasingly significant, positioning itself as a high-growth opportunity for Boult,” he added.

As of the second quarter of calendar year 2024, Noise and Boult are currently the second and third largest players in the Indian wearables market respectively, according to data from the International Data corporation (IDC).

D2C brands looking to roll out own quick-delivery services

Regardless, D2C brands, seeing the value in quick-commerce, are also looking to invest in building infrastructure and logistics to roll out their own quick-delivery services, independent of the incumbent quick-commerce platforms.

Beauty and personal care (BPC) major Nykaa recently piloted its 10-minute delivery service in select parts of Mumbai, covering five per cent of its SKU base.