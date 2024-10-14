Logistics automation firm Elixia raises $1 mn in funding round led by JIIF

Logistics automation startup Elixia has raised $1 million (about Rs 8.4 crore) in a funding round led by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF). Other investors include Motilal Oswal (Motilal Oswal Financial Services), Vimal Shah (Bidco Oil), Sparsh Jain (JG Group), Vinod Dugar (RDB Group) and Vimal Khinvasara (WMA Group), Ashok Shah (vtransgroup) and Amit Chandwar (K M Trans Logistics). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The company aims to use the new funding to expand in the Middle East, offering advanced logistics solutions for local businesses. This investment will also enhance their product offerings by integrating Generative AI and Machine Learning to boost multimodal visibility and operational efficiency, the company said in a statement.

Robotics startup Perceptyne raises $3 mn



Deeptech robotics startup Perceptyne has raised $3 million (about Rs 25 crore) in a funding round led by Endiya Partners and Yali Capital.

Whiteboard Capital and other angel investors also participated in the round.

The capital will be allocated to speed up product development, acquire new customers and drive growth, according to a statement.

Perceptyne was founded by IIT Madras & BITS alumni Raviteja Chivukula, Jagga Raju Nadimpalli and Mrutyunjaya Nadiminti.

Adloggs raises funds from Auxano Capital, others



AI-powered delivery platform Adloggs has raised fresh funding led by Auxano Capital and Multiply Ventures, with participation from Faad Network.

Adloggs did not disclose the amount of fundraise.

The new investment will be used to scale Adloggs' delivery partner network and enhance its AI-driven platform to support deeper integrations, as per a statement.