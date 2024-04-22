Home / Companies / Start Ups / Flipkart Ventures to invest up to $500,000 in GenAI-based startups

Flipkart Ventures to invest up to $500,000 in GenAI-based startups

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 6:39 PM IST
Flipkart Ventures, the investment arm of e-commerce major Flipkart, on Monday invited applications for its accelerator programme.

As part of the Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA) programme, selected startups will receive equity investments between $200,000 and $500,000, according to a statement.
 

Announcing the third cohort of FLA, the firm said the programme aims to accelerate the growth journey of early-stage startups.
Applications for the programme will be open from April 22 to May 26.
 
"Selected companies leveraging GenAI in their core solutions across sectors will receive equity investments between $200,000 and $500,000 alongside invaluable mentorship to achieve product-market fit, build scalable architecture, and assemble strong teams," the statement said.
 
It added that these startups will also receive two-month mentorship, wherein industry veterans, operators, and founders will guide these entrepreneurs to prepare them for hyper-growth.

Topics :Flipkarte-commerce industry

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

