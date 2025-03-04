Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Former Kissht founders launch debt resolution platform, secure $3.5 mn

Rezolv claims to simplify collections by centralising data and optimising workflows. It utilises AI analytics to improve recovery rates

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Debt resolution platform Rezolv on Tuesday secured $3.5 million in a seed funding round led by 3one4 Capital to support product expansion. The Mumbai-based company announced its operational launch along with the latest funding round.
 
The platform was founded by the co-founders of credit platform Kissht, Karan Mehta and Sonali Jindal.
 
The funding will support product innovation, expansion, and deeper integration with financial institutions, the company said. It will assist lenders in transitioning to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered collections systems.
 
Rezolv claims to simplify collections by centralising data and optimising workflows. It utilises AI analytics to improve recovery rates.
 
The company assists lenders in improving collection decision-making through a strategy builder that enables the creation of micro strategies.
 
“Lenders want agentic workflows, but the journey starts with a centralised, data-driven foundation. Once in place, AI and automation can modernise the entire stack and infuse intelligence into every process,” said Karan Mehta, founder, Rezolv.

The company said its proprietary algorithms predict self-cure rates and default probabilities, empowering lenders to optimise intervention strategies and reduce risk exposure.
 
It added that lenders worldwide face increasing delinquencies amid changing economic conditions. It plans to enhance collections technology.
 
“At 3one4 Capital, we see Rezolv leading the transformation of debt collection platforms for financial institutions on the back of tailwinds such as tackling rising collection costs for FIs, the limitations of legacy solutions, and the growing demand for comprehensive, full-stack platforms,” said Akshay Sharma, vice-president, investments, 3one4 Capital.
First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

