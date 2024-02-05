History set to be made: India's first pvt launchpad readies for takeoff

At Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota — a place that marked the majority of golden moments in the Indian space sector — another history is set to be made. Preparations are in the final stages by the Chennai-headquartered space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos for the maiden launch of India’s first-ever private launchpad and the second rocket launch by a private sector player.

Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and chief executive officer of Agnikul, told Business Standard that if final steps are cleared, its launch vehicle Agnibaan will take off from Sriha-rikota during the current financial year itself. Agnibaan is a two-stage launch vehicle with the capability to carry up to 100 kilo gram payload to an extent of around 700 km to the lower earth orbit.



Another speciality of Agnikul launch will be that it will be the world’s first single-piece 3-D printed engine, fully designed and manufactured in India. The vehicle has the capability for a plug-and-play engine configuration that is configurable to match the mission’s needs.



