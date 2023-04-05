Home / Companies / Start Ups / How Souled Store is riding young India's swelling pop culture wave

How Souled Store is riding young India's swelling pop culture wave

The Souled Store's target audience is young Indians in the age group of 16-30 years, a bulk of which is middle class - the biggest segment in India

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Until a few years ago, no marketplace – be it online or offline – could be called a one-stop shop for official pop culture merchandise. Growing fandoms in India for brands like Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, and Star Wars gave rise to one such platform called The Souled Store, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) apparel platform for pop culture enthusiasts. The platform offers a wide selection of of

Topics :MerchandiseStart-upsIndia

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

