He then spent months learning and building, aided by a small grant to tinker with hardware. His experiments ranged from forging a Japanese katana to flying radio-controlled aircraft, each one revealing what he didn't yet understand. Over time, his focus narrowed to aircraft.
He learned by building, flying, and crashing successive models, then developing his own prototypes. By 2023, straight out of high school, he was working full time on what would become Alteon. Early funding came from Emergent Ventures and the Atlas Fellowship: Rs 4 lakh, enough to start. 1517 backed him after that. He incorporated Alteon in 2025. Today Alteon is a growing team of 20, based in Bengaluru.