The numbers behind that capital pool are significant. The Rs 1,000 crore space VC fund managed by SIDBI Venture Capital is designed to provide risk capital to the sector, while the Rs 1 trillion RDI Fund provides long-horizon financing for deep-tech.
For Nat Malupillai, Group chief executive officer (CEO) of IIT Madras Research Park, three forces are coming together: the development of sovereign capabilities, patient capital, and the opening of the sector to greater collaboration between startups and established institutions.
“We are building sovereign capabilities across the value chain,” Malupillai said, adding that startups are working not just on launch vehicles and satellites, but also propulsion, avionics, spacecraft, Earth observation, communications and space-based applications. At IIT Madras Research Park, Malupillai points to companies including Agnikul, Daloft Aerospace, GalaxEye and Inbound Aerospace as examples of this widening base.