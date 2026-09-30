Inbound Aerospace co-founder and chief operations officer Vishal Reddy said access to the ecosystem has become substantially easier for young companies. “IN-SPACe has been very helpful in propping up space startups with various types of support — regulatory/policy, access to testing infrastructure and access to mentorship,” he said. Inbound has raised $1 million from VC firms including Speciale Invest and Piper Serica, while also receiving a Rs 20 lakh grant through its incubator and pre-incubator.