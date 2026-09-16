Quick commerce becomes the new battleground as festive season approaches

The e-commerce rivals are also ramping up seasonal hiring. Amazon said it has created more than 160,000 seasonal work opportunities across its pan-India operations network, spanning large metros as well as tier 2 and 3 cities like Varanasi, Kochi and Ranchi. Flipkart said it has created more than 2.5 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities, including gig workers, of which nearly 75,000, or close to 30 per cent, are for people entering the workforce for the first time. These opportunities span more than 7,000 Ekart facilities across the country, including fulfilment centres, sortation hubs, and last-mile delivery operations. Last-mile roles account for 60 per cent of Flipkart's new hiring this season, reflecting the expansion of Flipkart Minutes and growing demand across Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.