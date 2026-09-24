Conversational AI firm Gupshup launches agentic AI solution for real estate

Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform Gupshup has launched an agentic AI solution for the real estate sector, designed to help property developers manage customer interactions from property discovery and lead qualification to sales and post-sales service.

The solution combines agentic AI, structured workflows and integrations with property, inventory and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. It enables customers to explore properties, ask questions, share their requirements and take the next step through WhatsApp and voice interactions, the company said.

The move comes as real estate companies increasingly use AI for customer engagement, property discovery and lead qualification. AI could improve real estate sales velocity by 30-50 per cent and reduce customer acquisition costs by 20-50 per cent, according to an EY-Parthenon-Credai report released in June.

The technology could also improve workforce productivity by 20-50 per cent and contribute $14-17 billion to the sector’s gross value added over the next seven years, the report said. Proptech firms are already deploying AI-powered customer interactions on messaging platforms. Meanwhile, developers are using AI-led tools for design optimisation, construction monitoring, procurement and project execution, with some reporting reductions in material waste and construction timelines. How does Gupshup’s real estate AI solution work? According to Gupshup, traditional digital journeys often rely on static websites and lead forms, requiring customers to search across multiple pages or submit a query and wait for a response.

Its solution brings the process into a conversational experience, allowing customers to ask questions, receive information relevant to their requirements and move from discovery to action within the same interaction. The solution uses agentic AI and structured business workflows to understand open-ended questions, identify customer requirements and retrieve relevant information from developers’ project and inventory systems. It can also collect details such as budget, preferred location, property type and purchase timeline to qualify leads and trigger the next step in the sales journey. Customers can download brochures, submit their details, request callbacks, schedule appointments or connect with sales representatives. Developers can also use the same experience for post-sales interactions, including maintenance requests, appointment scheduling and document access. The solution supports text and voice interactions, including regional languages and dialects.

Gupshup deploys AI solution in West Asia Gupshup said the capabilities are already being applied across real estate deployments in West Asia. A leading real estate company uses the company’s structured and agentic AI experience on WhatsApp for property discovery and lead qualification. Customers can explore multiple projects and ask questions about availability, unit types, area, payment plans and amenities, with responses drawn from the relevant project knowledge base. The experience also supports brochure downloads, lead submission, callback requests and handover to sales agents. Another real estate development company uses Gupshup’s agentic AI on WhatsApp for property discovery, lead generation and customer service, including maintenance requests, appointment booking and access to property documents. The experience supports text and voice in English and Saudi dialect Arabic.