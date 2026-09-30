Arivihan raises $10 million to expand AI-powered learning platform

Arivihan, an AI-powered learning platform for school students, has raised $10 million in a Series A round led by existing investors Accel and Prosus Ventures, along with an additional $200,000 from existing GSF angel investors.

The latest funding takes Arivihan’s total capital raised to more than $15 million, following a $4.17 million pre-Series A round in July 2025.

The company plans to use the funds to expand into new states and the CBSE board and strengthen its AI research and vernacular-language capabilities. This would also help it scale up performance marketing and on-ground distribution across the country.

Founded by IIT Roorkee alumni Ritesh Singh Chandel and Sonu Kumar, and seasoned math educator Rushabh Kothari in 2022, Arivihan has developed an automated AI tutoring platform that delivers personalised coaching through interactive video lectures, instant doubt-solving, and study plans. By eliminating dependence on live teachers, the company said the platform achieves 10x greater scalability and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional coaching models, making quality education accessible to students across India's underserved regions.

“With 80 per cent of our subscribers from Tier 3 cities and rural India, we see a significant opportunity to make personalised, high-quality learning accessible to students regardless of where they live or the language they learn in,” said Ritesh Singh Chandel, co-founder and CEO, Arivihan. “Edtech so far has made content cheaper. We are making the entire personalised learning system affordable for every student – and making AI deliver real results for real Bharat students.” Dhruv Gupta, investor at Prosus, said Arivihan has made impressive progress since Prosus’ initial investment, scaling rapidly while maintaining strong engagement among students. He said the company is demonstrating that AI can deliver a high-quality, individualised learning experience at mass-market price points. “We are backing companies that use AI to bring critical digital services to the next several hundred million users in India,” said Gupta. “We have a strong conviction in the role of AI in expanding high-quality education by shifting the focus from infrastructure-building to learning outcomes.”

Anagh Prasad, investor at Accel, said the experience with Arivihan suggests that AI-powered tutoring is a game-changer for India at the grassroots level. “AI has finally made it possible to deliver truly personalised online education that can match the effectiveness of bespoke and expensive in-person coaching,” said Prasad. “We believe that Arivihan's AI tutor is the first at-scale demonstration of that thesis in the country, having already enabled several lakh students to bring their best selves to consequential exams.” India's education sector faces a critical personalisation challenge that affects 250 million actively enrolled students. With teacher-to-student ratios of less than 1:200 and unusually large class sizes, the system is dominated by one-size-fits-all classroom teaching, despite clear evidence that personalised tutoring dramatically improves student outcomes. This challenge is particularly pressing given that excelling at standardised tests often represents the only viable path to upward financial mobility for millions of students.