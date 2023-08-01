Indian fintech sector: A resilient green shoot of the start-up ecosystem

Despite the funding winter that has impacted startups across various sectors, the Indian fintech sector has demonstrated resilience. Companies have managed to illustrate a clear path to profitability, securing an edge in this challenging environment. Bolstered by regulatory certainty, increasing scale, and a surge in digital payments, the fintech sector has matured more swiftly than its counterparts.

Despite witnessing a 67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) funding decline in the first half (H1) of 2023, in parallel with the broader start-up ecosystem, investments in the sector have only reduced by 6 per cent sequentially. According to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform, the sector contributed over 84 per cent of the total funds raised by Indian start-ups in H1.



Furthermore, India maintained its position as the third-highest funded fintech industry globally, following the US and UK, similar to last year.

Out of the total 86,296 start-ups currently active in India, as many as 8,098 operate in the fintech sector. This figure has nearly doubled from 4,198 in 2016. Tracxn's data points out that India has twice as many fintech companies as China and Canada.



The fintech sector has consistently ranked among the top five best-performing sectors in terms of funding since 2018, barring 2020 when it ranked sixth. Funding in this space has escalated from just $666 million across 258 deals in 2016 to $5.83 billion across 469 deals in 2022.

In the first half of this year alone, fintech start-ups have secured $1.4 billion. The sector also witnessed seven funding rounds exceeding $100 million each during this period.



The uptick in investor interest in fintech start-ups can be attributed to the higher adoption rate of fintech solutions in India, outpacing the global average. According to Tracxn analysts, various government initiatives, such as the introduction of UPI, easing of banking policies, and the roll-out of India's Digital Rupee, are fueling this growth.

Investors have become more discerning with their investments. However, many emerging fintechs, particularly those associated with lending operations, have been able to demonstrate a distinct path to profitability.



Ankit Agrawal, CEO of Gurugram-based InsuranceDekho, highlights their focus on profitability. "Our core businesses are profitable, and we are investing in new initiatives,” Agrawal says. With this strategy, the start-up managed to secure the largest-ever Series A funding of $150 million in the insurtech space earlier this year.

Madhusudan Ekambaram, co-founder and CEO of lending platform KreditBee, managed to raise $120 million in Series D funding earlier this year. "Now it's very hard for any lending fintech to raise funding if they are not profitable. The lending fintechs have become profitable,” Ekambaram says.



Similarly, Oxyzo, a tech-enabled non-banking financial company (NBFC), posted Rs 198 crore in profits for FY23. The company's revenue surged by 79.5 per cent YoY to Rs 562 crore. "Lending as a core philosophy, needs to be profitable as a business,” says Ruchi Kalra, CEO at Oxyzo.

Akshay Mehrotra, CEO and co-founder of lending platform Fibe, asserts that lending fintechs' revenue and profit generation are attributed to the efficiency of digital lending, reduced operating costs, automated processes, data-driven risk assessment, and swift customer onboarding.



The surge in internet and smartphone penetration, coupled with favorable government policies like UPI, has led to an increase in digital transactions in the country, boosting the fintech sector.

Industry stakeholders agree that the sector has matured much faster than others. Vikram Chachra, Founding Partner, 8i Ventures – a fintech-focused VC firm, concurs. "We have witnessed the companies we seeded in 2020-21, scale their revenues 20-fold to 30-fold during the pandemic," Chachra says.



The fintech space also benefits from regulatory certainty. Despite the initial disruption caused by the Reserve Bank of India's tightened regulatory framework for fintechs, industry observers believe that the new prescriptive norms offer long-term clarity for fintechs.

Chachra believes the sector's growth momentum will continue. "The revenue opportunity open to fintechs today is around $15-$20 billion and is expected to grow to $100 billion in a decade. It's not difficult to see how this sector alone can deliver up to a trillion dollars of market cap to investors by 2033,” says Chachra.



