Panasonic expands startup partnerships to adopt new tech in its products

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company, is doubling down on its commitment to innovation by actively partnering with startups to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its product line-up. The company, which runs a programme named 'Ignition', is tapping into the transformative potential of emerging startups, selecting those with disruptive ideas that align with market needs and evolving consumer behaviours.

As part of this strategy, Panasonic’s aim is to co-create scalable solutions. This includes leading the next wave of intelligent living by integrating startup innovations into its product line-up and taking them to market.

"It's a very strategic collaboration that aligns with Panasonic’s key priorities. For instance, sustainability and energy-related themes are among our top focus areas, which is why we chose to centre the Ignition program around these themes in its first iteration,” Manish Misra, chief innovation officer, Panasonic Life Solutions India, told Business Standard. “After completing the cohort, there is a clear path for future business engagement with those startups. For us, it's always a win-win: startups gain access to a larger platform, network, investment opportunities, and collaboration with R&D. And, rather than reinventing the wheel, when we already offer a complete end-to-end business solution, the startups' innovations can integrate seamlessly into that ecosystem. While startups might focus on one or two specific areas, Panasonic looks at the entire end-to-end spectrum. So, it’s very strategic.”

Panasonic is backing startups building innovations ranging from robo-chef appliances to health tracking devices. It also recently announced its Ignite award winners: Nosh and RayIoT as the joint winners of the second cohort of its corporate innovation program, Panasonic Ignition. Nosh, focuses on development of a robo-chef appliance that effortlessly prepares personalised meals and global cuisines. RayIoT specialises in wifi-enabled devices to track health metrics like breathing rate, presence, fall detection, sleep, and mental health. They will potentially receive funding from Panasonic Kurashi Visionary Fund (PKVF) as part of their next fundraising rounds. They will also get an opportunity to closely collaborate with Panasonic’s business teams to develop and implement technology-driven solutions enhancing consumer lifestyles. Alongside the two Ignite winners, the programme also recognised four Accelerate winners - Neosapien, YogiFi, Nutrichef, and Karban - who will work together with Panasonic on pilot projects and potential business partnerships.

Since the launch of Ignition 1.0, the company has incorporated light solutions into its building management systems. For instance, it has integrated startup Clairco’s air quality and energy efficiency solutions. The same intent applies to Ignition 2.0, where Panasonic sees strong alignment with certain startups. After completing cohort 2.0, the company will conduct a month of business planning and integration activities. Misra said this is not seen as a one-time, six-month engagement, but rather as a deeper, long-term commitment. “This is to ensure that, after the cohort concludes, there is a clear intent to integrate the startups' solutions into the company’s broader business offerings,” he said.

Amid a crowded field of startup accelerators, Misra emphasized the unique aspects of Panasonic's Ignition programme, noting its annual thematic focus aligned with the company's innovation goals and strategic vision. This theme is also closely tied to one of the company's business divisions, which acts as a partner for the cohort. For instance, the first Ignition program focused on B2B (business-to-business) energy-related solutions, while this year’s theme is centered on B2C consumer lifestyle. The theme for Ignition 3.0 next year will likely focus on a different area. He highlighted the programme's deep engagement model, offering ongoing support for scaling, integrating solutions, and providing hands-on assistance, which finally leads to joint business creation.

He also noted another key differentiator: the global-local synergy. Panasonic's global presence, combined with India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, allows startups to scale internationally, expanding into markets like Japan, Europe, and the US. Misra also highlighted Panasonic’s strong connection with its technological resources, IP (intellectual property), and R&D teams. For instance the company’s India Innovation Centre acts as a hub for the Ignition programme. It provides startups with expert support on solution fine-tuning, scalability, and masterclasses. Artificial intelligence Misra shared his thoughts on the evolving focus at the India Innovation Center, noting the exciting potential of AI and generative AI. He explained that while Panasonic is already working on its own AI solutions, there is also an opportunity to engage with startups in this space in the future.