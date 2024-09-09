Pixxel becomes first Indian space startup to grab order from Nasa

Bengaluru-based space technology startup Pixxel, which specialises in cuttiedge hyperspectral Earth-imaging technology, has won the largest ever supplier deal by an Indian company from the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) by becoming part of the $476 million Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program.

This is the first deal by an Indian startup after the sector was opened to private companies in 2020. The contract period of performance runs through November 2028 for the programme. Under this contract, Pixxel will provide Nasa and its US government and academic partners with hyperspectral Earth observation data, further empowering the administration’s Earth science research and application activities. With the ability to capture data across hundreds of narrow wavelengths, Pixxel’s datasets can unravel granular insights on climate change, agriculture, biodiversity, resource management, and more. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Being selected for this Nasa contract is a monumental achievement for Pixxel and further validates that hyperspectral imaging will be integral to the future of space-based Earth observation and enable us to truly build a health monitor for the planet," said Awais Ahmed, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pixxel. "We are deeply honoured to support Nasa’s Earth Observation initiatives and demonstrate the transformative potential of Pixxel’s hyperspectral technology in addressing critical environmental challenges.”

Other companies that are part of the deal include BlackSky Geospatial Solutions from Virginia, ICEYE US from California, MDA Geospatial Service from Canada, Planet Labs Federal from Virginia, Satellogic Federal from North Carolina, Teledyne Brown Engineering from Alabama, and The Tomorrow Companies Inc from Boston.

Building on this momentum, Pixxel is making significant strides toward its mission with the upcoming launch of Fireflies, its 5-metre resolution hyperspectral satellites, which will be the highest-resolution hyperspectral satellites ever launched. These satellites will capture data across over 250 spectral bands, offering more comprehensive coverage with a 40-kilometre swath width and a 24-hour revisit frequency anywhere on the planet.

Pixxel’s chief commercial officer, Aakash Parekh, said, “This contract represents a major step forward in leveraging commercial hyperspectral data to bolster Earth science research and environmental monitoring. We are proud to foster further collaboration on hyperspectral data applications within the scientific community, and we look forward to working with Nasa to further its mission with this cuttiedge Earth monitoring modality.”

Along with the six upcoming satellites launching shortly, Pixxel plans to expand its constellation to 24 satellites to make hyperspectral data commercially even more broadly available and accessible to stakeholders across industries and governments. This will empower them with real-time, actionable insights to inform decision-making, improve natural resource management, and enhance environmental resilience. In December 2022, Pixxel launched its first hyperspectral satellite called Anand.