Unicorn India Ventures eyes a new chapter, aims to be a cross-border fund

Venture capital firm Unicorn India Ventures, which is in the midst of closing its third fund, is also working towards becoming a cross-border venture firm. While it will take the firm a few years to reach that destination, the groundwork for this has begun under the firm’s founder and managing partner, Bhaskar Majumdar.

Cross-border funds have their unique advantages: they allow funds to build strong connections in two countries and create a network that encompasses both regions.

In India, Nexus Venture Partners is the only venture capital (VC) that has such a structure. “Once we close the third fund, we will focus on setting up our operation in the US,” said Majumdar. For Majumdar, this is also part of reinventing Unicorn India Ventures to do something different and big.



“I can carry on doing the same thing or reinvent ourselves and look at something which takes UIV into a different league,” he said.

Other than the ability to attract limited partners (LPs) to the fund, the other big reason for UIV to do this is to provide a networking platform for their portfolio firms aiming at international markets and the US in particular.

“We want to build a large ecosystem in terms of VCs, team, etc. But most importantly, this will give us the ability to co-invest and bring newer players into the ecosystem. Today, after Series B, there are a handful of people who do the larger rounds of funding. We want to create an alternate source of capital,” added Majumdar.



Majumdar also added that there are several options that can create co-investment opportunities. “There are several family offices in the US who do not want to give money to a general partner (GP) directly, but they do not mind directly investing in the company. Secondly, there are several US firms who missed the India story and still want to invest. But then they are not the ones to set up an office and get a team to invest, etc., as the market is already crowded… and then we can be a partner for them,” he said.

Recently, US-based General Catalyst, one of the largest VC players, acquired Venture Highway in India.



Meanwhile, UIV is halfway through raising its third fund of Rs 1,200 crore. The VC firm has already made four investments through its third fund, and six more are in the pipeline.

UIV’s first fund has returned 2.8x to investors, and Majumdar added that they will return 3-4x more to investors. The fund focuses on deep tech sectors like space tech, semiconductors, agri-tech, and agri-traceability.

Majumdar shares that the fund has transitioned as the Indian startup ecosystem has matured. “The first fund had companies that were focused on the India Stack, as that was the time for the India digitisation story. This was followed by the SaaS success story, and now, with the push on manufacturing, we are seeing huge interest in specialised startups. These are in the semiconductor space, health space, and agriculture,” he added.