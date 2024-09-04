Flipkart launches 11 fulfilment centres, expects to create over 100k jobs

Ahead of its upcoming flagship The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sales this year, homegrown e-commerce major Flipkart has launched 11 new fulfilment centres (FCs) across nine cities to meet the anticipated high demand during the upcoming festival season.

This comes at a time when e-commerce and quick commerce companies are expanding their supply chain infrastructure ahead of the festival season.

The new centres would bring Flipkart’s total tally of FCs to 83 across the country. Moreover, the company said its supply chain expansion will create over 100,000 job opportunities across India.

The roles encompass various supply chain verticals, including inventory managers, warehouse associates, logistics coordinators, kirana partners and delivery drivers, Flipkart said.