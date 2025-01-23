Sanlayan Tech buys Dexcel Elec to boost defence, aerospace innovation

Sanlayan Technologies, an electronics company, announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Dexcel Electronics Designs, an electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) firm with over two decades of expertise in the aerospace, defence, and space sectors.

This acquisition strengthens Sanlayan’s ability to deliver advanced indigenous solutions that support national security and drive technological innovation in critical sectors. Dexcel has contributed to major defence and space projects, including Jaguar and Sukhoi aircraft upgrades and ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions. The companies didn’t reveal the value of the deal.

“This partnership will manifold our R&D investments, enabling us to deliver impactful solutions to our customers” said Amit Kumar Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Dexcel Electronics Designs. “It will not only accelerate the design-to-deployment pipeline, but also drive innovation and efficiency, and position Dexcel to address complex challenges in avionics, radar electronics, naval systems, and signal processing.”

In March 2024, Sanlayan raised $4.4 million in its seed round. The funding has been driving its expansion into embedded systems and the vertical integration of electronics solutions across India’s aerospace, defence, and space sectors.

“In Dexcel, we found a company whose products and capabilities have immense potential, yet have only scratched the surface. This strategic investment allows us to scale Dexcel’s core capabilities, aligning perfectly with our mission to solve end-user challenges in embedded electronic systems,” said Rohan Gala, Co-founder & CEO of Sanlayan.

Founded in 2023 by Abhijit Kothawale, Rohan Gala, and Rahul Vamsidhar, Sanlayan brings industry expertise to the table. Kothawale previously led the aerospace and defence division at Zetwerk Manufacturing and has held roles at L&T, Tata Advanced, and Mahindra Group. Vamsidhar, an IIT-Delhi graduate, led corporate development at Zetwerk, and Gala, an IIM Calcutta alumnus, managed Zetwerk’s consumer electronics division following roles at ITC and Ola.