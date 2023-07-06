Home / Companies / Start Ups / Tamil Nadu's Atsuya secures spot in Google's Startup Accelerator Program

Tamil Nadu's Atsuya secures spot in Google's Startup Accelerator Program

Under the program, tech companies using artificial intelligence/ machine learning (AI/ML) get access to Google's resources, programs, people, products and technology

Chennai-based Atsuya Technologies has been selected to participate in Class 7 of Google's Startup Accelerator Program. It is one of 20 Indian companies that will participate in the three-month accelerator program.

Under the program, tech companies using artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) get access to Google's resources, programs, people, products, and technology. Atsuya is Tamil Nadu's only startup to make it to the list of 137 companies from India selected by Google so far.

Rahul Ganapathy, co-founder, and chief executive officer (CEO) of Atsuya Technologies said, "It is truly an honour to be a part of this prestigious program and have the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with such an esteemed community. We eagerly anticipate the acceleration of our growth journey through the invaluable support of Google."

Atsuya Technologies is a deep tech company that leverages technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI to achieve operational excellence in businesses, with a focus on sustainability.

In a statement, the startup said, "The program commenced with a one-week face-to-face training camp in Bengaluru on June 12, providing valuable insights through comprehensive workshops and training sessions covering product and engineering, technology, growth strategies, and human resources."

It said that the curriculum placed a "significant" emphasis on AI/ML and generative AI, equipping the participants with the knowledge and skills to scale their ventures with workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and founder leadership development, besides mentorship and technical project support.

