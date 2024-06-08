Unacademy cofounder and CTO Hemesh Singh quits the edtech company

Hemesh Singh, co-founder of edtech firm Unacademy, has stepped down as the chief technology officer and will move into an advisory role, according to his post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"After almost a decade of building Unacademy with @gauravmunjal and @romansaini , I have decided to move from an Executive Role to an Advisory Role," Singh said in the post.



“It has been a wonderful ride and I am extremely grateful to have been a part of this journey. We did change the Test Prep Industry for good. What a crazy journey it has been. Thanks a lot @gauravmunjal for everything,” he added.





ALSO READ: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal's comment on Indian tech founders sparks debate Singh is an alumnus of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad. Gaurav Munjal (CEO) started Uncademy along with his friends Dr.Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh (CTO) in 2015. They initially started it as an initiative on YouTube in 2010.

“Hemesh (Singh) and I started working together 11 years ago when we were building Flatchat. It had been a Crazy Ride and I have been grateful to have a Co-Founder like you. Unacademy will miss you,” said Munjal on X.

Munjal has a 3.4 per cent holding in the company, according to data platform Tracxn. Singh has a 2.2 per cent and Saini has a 3.4 per cent holding in the firm.

The firm last closed a $440 million funding round in August 2021 from investors such as Singapore’s Temasek, valuing it at $3.44 billion. Other participants were General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and SoftBank Vision Fund.