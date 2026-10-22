Unicorn India Ventures launches US operations, appoints ex-Google executive

Deep-tech venture capital firm Unicorn India Ventures on Thursday announced the launch of its operations in the United States (US) under the leadership of former Google executive Kishore Kanakamedala, who joins the fund as a venture partner. With this, Kanakamedala will become an integral part of the firm’s investment team.

The firm said that Kanakamedala brings rich experience and a global perspective to investing in and growing Indian deep-tech companies. “He will build a team of mid- to senior-level professionals with a focus on developing ecosystems in the US that would benefit the portfolio companies that expand there. He will also evangelise the Indian deep-tech growth story and build an investor base in the US,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the US operations, Bhaskar Maumdar, founder and managing partner of Unicorn India Ventures, said, “Since we closed our third fund of ₹1,200 crore earlier this year, the US operations launch has been our next obvious step as during the capital raise of this fund, we saw the investors across the US showing significant interest to invest in Indian deep tech startups.” The launch of US operations is a strategic expansion move for Unicorn India Ventures to build an active co-investment ecosystem and stay close to the centre of the latest technological innovation globally. This is being done to help its deep-tech founders accelerate their scale-up and TRL (technology readiness level) journey.

Kanakamedala himself said, “The time to invest in deep tech in India is now more than ever. Finally, we are seeing product based companies being built out of India, govt taking a lead with a proactive and supportive policy environment and by turning into a buyer where appropriate, risk capital becoming accessible, these are all signs that India is already emerging as a deep tech hub with its frugal innovation approach.” Unicorn India Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Mumbai that invests in Indian deep-tech companies building products from strong intellectual property, with typical cheque sizes of ₹10-25 crore. It manages approximately $350 million across its funds and has backed 54 companies in semiconductors, space, defence, health, robotics and agritech.