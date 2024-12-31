2024 in Review: Innovations, Milestones, and Industry Leadership Across Sectors and What to Look Forward to in 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 31: As 2024 draws the curtain, it's time to look back at the year of transformative achievements and forward-thinking innovation across industries. While the year was full of changes and new policies, each industry witnessed dynamism in the most progressive format possible. Setting new benchmarks and navigating the global landscape with resilience and creativity, the list of achievements is the one to note. From pioneering advancements in wireless communication and ground-breaking AI-powered tools to reimagining workplace strategies and enhancing retail experiences, the sectoral journey this year has been nothing short of remarkable.

From tech to education to HR to retail, here is what some leaders from across industries have to say about the year gone by and what they expect from 2025:

Konark Trivedi, Founder and CEO, Frog Cellsat Ltd.

The year 2024 has been transformative for India's telecom sector, marked by significant policy initiatives and remarkable achievements that have strengthened the national digital infrastructure. Key initiatives such as the Telecom PLI Scheme and the BharatNet project have played a central role in expanding broadband access, boosting local manufacturing, and fostering over 22,000 job creation; positioning India as a global manufacturing hub.

The Telecommunication Bill 2024 was a milestone in modernizing regulations, addressing issues like spam calls and ensuring consumer protection. Similarly, the accelerated rollout of 5G, supported by programs like GatiShakti, tackled deployment challenges through coordinated efforts between the government and private players. A focus on energy-efficient networks and infrastructure sharing also helped manage rising operational costs, ensuring growth remained sustainable.

Looking ahead to 2025, the sector must build on these achievements by fostering innovation in areas like public-private partnership, facilitating R & D and promoting penetration of better connectivity in lesser connected areas. Ensuring data security and stringent policies to avoid surpassing any regulation should also be the key focus to ensure privacy rights of the patrons."

Suhas Misra, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Channelplay

"Channelplay is in a phase of strong growth, driven by an ever-increasing demand for professionally managed sales teams, visual merchandising, and tech deployment in the channel in general including loyalty platforms, SFA, and CRM. Our continued focus on execution has us all set to grow by more than 38% year-on-year. As we look forward to 2025, we see GenAI impacting various dimensions of the channel, and as India's leading channel solutions company it is not simply an opportunity but also our responsibility to use it to the fullest. Our ongoing investment in our full channel-tech stack has been supercharged by the possibilities that GenAI has to offer."

Ms. Lina Ashar, Founder, Dreamtime Learning

2024 reaffirmed the potential that lies in innovative solutions, multi-dimensional resilience, and collaboration in the context of transforming education and the best learning for the future. It has been a good year where problems were solved with creativity to encourage redefining of the learning processes.

Together, we have supported efforts that sought to use challenges as good mechanisms to creatively transform the process of learning.

As we move forward to 2025, our resolve to this particular mission does not change. We wish to harvest from the energy that we had last year in transforming educational growth by making bold innovations and establishing futuristic learning that should promote holistic, creativity, and a culture of learning.

The aim will always remain to prepare students with abilities and knowledge towards the new global challenges that are becoming more sophisticated.

Mr Piyush Peshwani, Co-founder and CEO at OnGrid

"2024 marked a transformative shift in the background verification landscape as businesses adopted scalable, tech-enabled solutions to meet evolving workforce needs.

For white-collar roles, AI-powered systems have streamlined credential verification and identity checks, enhancing speed and accuracy. For blue-collar workers in high-demand industries like logistics, retail, and manufacturing, the focus has expanded to include behavioral assessments, criminal checks, and skill-based evaluations to ensure workforce reliability and quality.

Verified employment records are empowering workers with opportunities for upward mobility, creating a ripple effect of social and economic impact.

As organizations prioritize trust and efficiency, 2025 promises deeper integration of verification into hiring workflows, setting new benchmarks for workforce assurance while adhering to stringent data privacy regulations."

Mr Chitranshu Mahant, CEO & Co-Founder at Primebook

"2024 had been a pivotal year for Primebook, with major turning points as we increased our presence in the market for affordable laptops. Given the growing need for affordable, high-performing gadgets, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, we focused on providing students and learners with cutting-edge technology that meets their specific requirements.

The industry saw a paradigm shift this year, with consumer electronics prioritizing cost and affordability. The growing recognition of e-learning and government-sponsored digital education programs has increased the demand for internet-ready, lightweight laptops with extended battery life. Also, the emergence of AI in consumer electronics has fuelled innovation by allowing for smarter, more personalized gadgets that meet changing customer needs. These trends have made the Indian market a hub for educational technology.

We look forward to 2025, which for us would mean integrating AI-driven functionalities and cloud computing as an integral part of Primebook's offerings, with a goal of reshaping the way students and learners engage with technology. Empowering the next generation of people with tools that are affordable and adaptive to the evolving digital landscape is at the forefront of our goals for the coming year."

Harsh Jayesh Ruparel, CEO of Commbitz

The eSIM industry in India has continued to gain remarkable traction, driven by new advancements in connectivity and the growing adoption of digital-first solutions. The year 2024 witnessed significant milestones in the sector, including the mainstream adoption of eSIM technology by major smartphone manufacturers and an increasing shift by operators towards providing seamless eSIM activation experiences for their consumers.

In this rapidly evolving landscape, Commbitz has emerged as a key enabler, offering advanced eSIM solutions designed to simplify connectivity and enhance user experiences. From seamless activation processes to robust compatibility with 5G networks and IoT devices, Commbitz is committed to meeting the diverse needs of consumers and businesses alike. By focusing on innovation and customer-centric solutions, we are bridging the gap between technology and accessibility.

The rapid rollout of 5G services has further boosted the demand for eSIMs, enabling devices to leverage faster data speeds and improved network efficiency. Furthermore, innovation in IoT solutions has opened new opportunities for eSIM adoption across consumer and enterprise markets.

As we look to 2025, the eSIM industry is poised for exponential growth, with further advancements in interoperability and integration across multiple devices. A more extensive rollout of eSIM support in budget-friendly smartphone segments is anticipated, democratizing access to this transformative technology. Moreover, as sustainability becomes a core focus, eSIMs will play a crucial role in reducing the environmental footprint of traditional SIM cards.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)