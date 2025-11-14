360 ONE and VCCEDGE Release the 9th Edition of India Invests Report for HY 2025-26

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: 360 ONE, one of India's leading wealth and asset management firms, in association with VCCEDGE, today released the ninth edition of the India Invests (i2) Report for the first half (HY) of FY 2025-26. The report provides an in-depth overview of India's private equity (PE), venture capital (VC), startup, M & A, and exit landscape, highlighting emerging trends and shifts in investor behaviour.

Despite a broad moderation in deal volumes, India's private capital ecosystem displayed resilience and maturity, characterized by larger, high-conviction investments and selective deployment. Investors prioritized scalable, capital-efficient businesses while maintaining confidence in the long-term India growth story.

Private equity deal volumes fell 16% year-on-year, marking a five-half-year low, but deal value rose 13%, reflecting continued faith in larger, quality opportunities. Information Technology, Industrials, and Consumer Staples led value growth, while early-stage investments moderated. Angel and seed funding declined 35%, even as PE and Pre-IPO rounds gained share, indicating a shift toward companies closer to profitability.

Fundraising activity softened, with new launches dropping 63%. However, capital raised recovered to USD 8.7 billion, as LP's consolidated commitments to experienced fund managers. On the exit front, volumes and value fell 25% and 39% respectively, though secondary sales surged 75%, emerging as a vital liquidity avenue. Health Care stood out with robust exit gains amid broader market caution.

M & A activity posted a strong rebound as deal volumes rose 34% and values climbed 53% year-on-year, supported by domestic consolidation and renewed inbound interest. Startup funding touched a five-year low, though late-stage rounds more than doubled in share, underscoring investor focus on scale and revenue visibility.

Yatin Shah, Co-founder of 360 ONE and CEO of 360 ONE Wealth, said, "India's entrepreneurial energy continues to inspire confidence. Fundraising has become more focused. Fewer funds were launched, but total capital raised improved as investors placed trust in experienced managers. And even in a slower exit environment, investors have found ways to create liquidity. Secondary transactions have become an important route. The latest edition of India Invests, developed in partnership with VCCEdge, shows how the focus has moved from rapid expansion to measured, conviction-based growth."

