9th Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition Unveils on 17th December

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 15: The prestigious Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition returns this December with its 9th edition, bringing together artists from across the country in a celebration of creativity and social impact. Organised & curated by ace artist Satyendra Rane and co-curated by the 16-year-old art enthusiast Aaliya Thakker, the showcase is scheduled to take place from 17th to 20th December 2025 at the Cymroza Art Gallery in Breach Candy, Mumbai. Continuing its tradition, the exhibition will donate a portion of its sale proceeds to a charitable trust, with this year's contribution being directed towards Alert Citizen Forum.

The 9th Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition features a wide range of artistic forms and mediums. Photography is being introduced for the first time, alongside sculptures, and paintings in watercolour, oil, mixed media and abstract styles, including realistic and figurative portraits.

The showcase will feature over 70 artworks from 30 artists representing a wide geographic spread, from Bengaluru, Udupi, Nashik and Pune to Mumbai, Gwalior and several other cities across India. The participating artists include Aaliya Thakkar, Anupama Mandavkar, Bharti Dhawale, Deepa Hekre, Firoz Inamdar, Kamal Ahmed, Mukund Ketkar, Madhumita Basu, Nandita Desai, Nitin Kulkarni, Prashant Jadhav, Prashant Prabhu, Pehel Birawat, Raynah Hazari, Rhea Nadar, Ranjan Patel, Revathi Shivakumar, Sneha Nikam, Satyendra Rane, Smita Rane, Shrikant Kadam, Simran Sehgal, Suhas Manjarekar, Vibha Sharma, Satish Tayde, Shailaja Kamat, Shiresh R. Karrale, Sujata Mohidekar, Sub Lieutenant Parth C. Mahajan and Zakir Hussain Tanha.

"Sahayog continues to be a platform where upcoming artists get a chance to exhibit alongside established names in the art field. Taking this idea further, this year's edition brings together artists of different ages, personalities and professions, ranging from 16 to 78 years old, including defence personnel, doctors and professors. Their amazing artworks highlight the fact that creativity can exist across fields and backgrounds," imparts Satyendra Rane.

Aaliya Thakker, an academically gifted Grade 10 student of JBCN International School, balances her academic interests with a keen engagement in art, alongside activities such as coding club, student council and group projects. Having begun her artistic journey at the age of seven, Aaliya discovered during the pandemic that art became an important means of expression for her. At just 16, her involvement in the exhibition goes beyond artistic contribution, marked by a clear intent to link creative expression with community support. Speaking about her participation in the show, she shares, "A part of the proceeds from the show will support education and developmental resources for tribal children. While curating the exhibition, it became clear to me that art has the power to shift narratives, and I wanted that shift to be tangible. Tribal communities face some of the widest gaps in access, and contributing to their growth felt both necessary and meaningful. It is a cause rooted in empowerment, and I'm grateful that this show can play a small part in that."

Yours is to check out the 9th Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition at Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy, from 17th to 20th December 2025, daily 11 am to 7 pm.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)