A.P. Moller Relief Foundation Donates Full Mission Deck and Engine Simulators to AMET AIST - Maersk Centre of Excellence, India

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13: The A.P. Moller Relief Foundation, a Danish philanthropic foundation, donated US$ 750,000 to establish a major infrastructure upgrade in the form of a Full Mission Simulator at the Maersk Centre of Excellence (MCE) in AMET Institute of Science and Technology (AIST), AMET Knowledge Park of the Academy of Maritime Education and Training (AMET) University at Thenpattinam, Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu, India.

The Foundation's generous contribution has been used to set up an exclusive Techno-building to accommodate the modern Full Mission Simulator (Deck and Engine Simulators) and Augmented & Virtual Reality labs that align with the maritime industry's evolving technology and vessel designs. This collaboration between Maersk and AMET reflects a shared commitment to advancing the skills and knowledge of future Indian maritime professionals.

These simulators will allow cadets to gain valuable experience in a controlled environment, enhancing their skills and confidence before transitioning to real-world operations. This will significantly raise the level of competency of the cadets graduating, aligning with the high standards of Maersk and the global maritime industry. These state-of-the-art simulators will offer cadets immersive, hands-on training in essential maritime skills, including watchkeeping, steering, collision avoidance, identification of navigation lights and shapes, and engine troubleshooting. Through highly realistic simulations of real-world scenarios, cadets will gain unparalleled practical experience and master the complexities of modern maritime operations, ensuring they are fully prepared for the challenges of life at sea.

A.P. Moller - Maersk, a global integrator of logistics, traces its origins back to 1904 when it began as the Steamship Company 'Svendborg'. Presently, Maersk owns and operates around 300 ships and employs more than 12,000 seafarers, including more than 5,600 Indian nationals. The company is committed to gender diversity and runs several programmes to encourage the recruitment of women cadets.

Nynne Norman Scheuer, Head of Marine People and Culture at Maersk, said, "The establishment of the simulator will mark a significant step in advancing maritime education and training in India, delivered through the Maersk Centre of Excellence at AIST. By integrating cutting-edge simulation technology, we are enhancing the technical skills of future mariners and their understanding of critical human factors, such as communication failures and situational awareness within a safe & simulated environment. This initiative furthers our commitment to building a sustainable and globally competitive maritime workforce."

AMET, a beacon of maritime education, was established in 1993 with just 14 cadets. Today, it stands tall with around 5000 cadets and a rich legacy of sending around 27,000 cadets to the global shipping industry, contributing 4.3% to India's global maritime human resource. Many AMETians hold esteemed positions in shipping companies worldwide. The university's excellence is further validated by its ranking as one of the top three maritime universities in the world by the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU).

AMET has been maintaining industrial collaboration with Maersk for the last twenty-five years. Maersk has recruited thousands of AMET cadets, some of whom are in coveted positions in the company. In recognition and acknowledgement of providing a quality workforce to Maersk for the last two and a half decades, AMET's proposal for establishing the Maersk Centre of Excellence (MCE) was accepted, and an MoU was signed on 24th October 2019. The MCE was established on 29th June 2023 over 21.02 acres within the sprawling 137 acres of AMET Knowledge Park.

As per the MoU, Maersk recruits around 160 Deck and Engine cadets and 80 Electro-technical cadets annually at the MCE, intending to equip them with the latest training methods and teaching tools. The goal is to bridge the gap between theory and practice, thereby enhancing collaboration and cooperation among teams on board. Notably, the MCE also pioneered the industry-wide change to empower more women to take up seafaring through the first of its kind - 'Women Cadet Programme.'

Dr. J. Ramachandran, Founder and Chancellor of AMET University, stated, "The longstanding maritime academic relationship between AMET and Maersk for the last 30 years is to be ever-remembered, especially for their joint commitment in contributing quality human resources to the global maritime sector. AMET is very much indebted to the A.P. Moller Relief Foundation for the donation that has helped us set up the Full Mission Simulator at the Maersk Centre of Excellence, which is going to be one of the major infrastructures offering cadets with unique hands-on training in essential maritime skills. The MCE is an 'icon' and 'first-of-its-kind' in India's maritime education and training, and I am certain that products of the MCE would be of international standards". He further said that the Simulator would come into operation from August 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)