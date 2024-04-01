Abha Jindal Appointed as Advisor for Bagdogra Airport Makes Her First Official Visit.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 1: Bagdogra Airport is preparing for significant changes under the guidance of its new advisor, Abha Jindal. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has appointed Jindal for this pivotal role, demonstrating the government's commitment to promoting gender equality.

Abha Jindal's appointment comes at a crucial time as Bagdogra Airport prepares for expansion and modernization. Construction is set to commence soon, with the government allocating Rs 3,000 crore for the project. This funding is sourced from both the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The development of Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri aims to make it the first international airport with extensive amenities in the entire North East India region. The allocated funds will be utilized for various infrastructural enhancements, including runway improvements, night landing systems, terminal building upgrades, and a multipurpose car park. Following the allocation, the state government has allocated 108 acres of land to the airport authority, with the central government subsequently initiating development efforts.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Siliguri is poised to reach new heights and serve as a gateway to the world. Upon completion of the new airport terminal, the number of international flights is expected to increase significantly, benefiting tourists from around the globe as well as Indian citizens visiting North Bengal. Abha Jindal has stated that the construction of the new terminal building is expected to be completed by 2026.

As part of the plan, six aero bridges and four remote bridges will be added, facilitating smoother passenger movement and enhancing airport operations. Additionally, improvements to the current terminal include adding more seats in the security area and acquiring new equipment to enhance safety measures.

Bagdogra Airport's evolution signals a significant progress towards enhancing air connectivity and regional development in North East India.

