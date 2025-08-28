Aestiva Plastic Surgery Opens New Delhi Facility, Introducing Advanced Scarless and Non-Surgical Aesthetic Solutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: Aestiva Plastic Surgery, led by renowned cosmetic and plastic surgeon Dr. Mrinalini Sharma, announced the opening of their new state-of-the-art facility in Saket. The new clinic will offer procedures such as scarless facial contouring, FDA-approved non-surgical anti-aging treatments, and many more.

The facility includes six treatment rooms and introduces VASER Liposuction capabilities to the practice. Along with established procedures like rhinoplasty, breast surgeries, and reconstructive work, the clinic now provides non-surgical options including Laser Hair Reduction, Morpheus8, and HIFU treatments.

"We've built our practice around the idea that cosmetic surgery should enhance natural features rather than create dramatic changes," Dr. Sharma said. "The goal is for patients to feel more confident while still looking like themselves."

Aestiva has developed a reputation in Delhi NCR for what Dr. Sharma describes as thorough consultation processes. The practice emphasizes patient education and includes mental wellness considerations in treatment planning. Post-treatment care includes regular follow-ups and transparent communication about expected outcomes.

The expansion addresses growing demand for both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. Dr. Sharma notes that about 60% of their current patients seek non-surgical treatments, while the remainder opt for surgical procedures.

As one of relatively few female plastic surgeons practicing in the region, Dr. Sharma has worked to create an environment that appeals particularly to women seeking aesthetic procedures. The practice recently hosted a "Women in Aesthetics" workshop focused on female leadership in cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Sharma maintains NABH-compliant standards across both locations and participates in medical conferences to stay current with developing techniques. The practice has treated patients from Delhi NCR as well as other parts of India.

With the Saket facility operational, Aestiva can reduce patient wait times and offer more specialized treatments. The clinic serves both local and visiting patients seeking cosmetic and reconstructive procedures.

About Aestiva

Founded in 2014, Aestiva Plastic Surgery operates clinics in Delhi offering cosmetic and reconstructive surgery procedures. The practice emphasizes patient safety, natural-looking results, and comprehensive care from consultation through recovery.

Aestiva Plastic Surgery Clinic, Delhi

Website: https://www.aestiva.in/

Instagram: aestivaplasticsurgery

