AET Displays to Unveil New Range of LED Products at Asia's Broadcasting & Infotainment Show (A.B.I.S.) 2024

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 17: AET Displays, a leader in fine-pitch LED technology, is set to launch its latest range of advanced LED display solutions at Asia's Broadcasting & Infotainment Show (A.B.I.S.) 2024. The event, scheduled for October 17-19 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, is one of the most prestigious platforms in the media and broadcasting industry, expected to attract over 27,000 professionals and 500+ leading brands showcasing cuttiedge technology and innovations. At A.B.I.S. 2024, AET Displays will introduce two flagship products to the Indian market: the QUANTUM Series pixel pitch 0.6mm featuring MIP Technology and the INVISILITE Series pixel pitch 3.9mm, a revolutionary transparent LED Display solution. The QUANTUM Series sets new benchmarks in visual performance with Micro-Integrated Packaging (MIP) Technology--a cuttiedge solution that integrates Micro LEDs and discrete components into a single package, boosting durability and clarity. This breakthrough aligns with India's growing demand for high-performance LED displays. With the media and entertainment sector (M & E) projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% to reach INR 3.1 trillion by 2026, AET Displays aims to capitalize on this growth by offering innovative solutions tailored to market needs.

The INVISILITE Series with AM Technology introduces a futuristic transparent LED screen designed for retail, stage performances, and premium installations, delivering immersive visuals while maintaining transparency. With these cuttiedge offerings, AET Displays solidifies its leadership in the fast-evolving LED technology space.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Su Piow Ko, CEO, AET Displays, said, "We are thrilled to unveil our latest range of LED displays at A.B.I.S. 2024--an event synonymous with cuttiedge innovation in the media and broadcasting industry. The Indian M & E industry is witnessing unprecedented demand, with visual consumption skyrocketing over the past decade. This dynamic shift calls for disruptive technologies, and at AET, we are committed to delivering products that not only meet but exceed the evolving expectations of the industry. Our QUANTUM Series with MIP Technology and INVISILITE transparent screens exemplify our relentless drive to stay at the forefront of innovation, empowering businesses to create immersive, next-generation visual experiences."

Backed by a network of 80+ partners and distributors, AET Displays' products are available across 100+ Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, ensuring extensive market reach. The company currently operates multiple customers experience centers in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, with plans to launch new centers in additional cities, further strengthening market penetration and customer engagement.

Visitors to A.B.I.S. 2024 will experience the QUANTUM and INVISILITE Series firsthand, alongside AET's renowned fine-pitch LED display products, celebrated for their exceptional clarity, performance, and ability to transform digital content presentation.

AET Displays is a global leader in active LED display technology manufacture, specializing in fine-pitch and innovative solutions tailored for industries such as media, entertainment, and broadcasting. Known for its focus on quality and innovation, AET Displays continues to set new standards in visual technology, making it a trusted partner for many of the world's most renowned brands.

