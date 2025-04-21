Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JD Vance in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for today; check routes to avoid

JD Vance in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for today; check routes to avoid

Security has been tightened across Delhi ahead of the visit by US Vice President JD Vance, with traffic restrictions in place from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on April 21

US Vice-President JD Vance at Munich Security Conference on Friday. The future of Ukraine is the top agenda item at the 3-day meet photo: reuters

United States Vice President JD Vance has begun his first official visit to India (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following his trip to Italy, United States Vice President JD Vance has embarked on his first official visit to India, scheduled from April 21 to 24. He is expected to arrive in New Delhi around 9:30 am. In light of the visit, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, April 21, referring to the occasion as a “special event”.
 
Commuters have been advised to avoid travelling through central Delhi during the specified hours, as traffic congestion is expected in several parts of the city. Motorists have been asked to take alternative routes and plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays.
 
 
Routes to avoid on Monday, April 21 
Delhi Traffic Police said that motorists should avoid commuting on the following roads in view of the restrictions:
 
Sardar Patel Marg

Panchsheel Marg
 
Kamal Ataturk Road
 
Dhaula Kuan Flyover
 
Gurugram Road
 
Parade Road
 
Thimmaiya Marg
 
Air Force Road
 
Which other routes will be affected by traffic restrictions? 
Vehicles will not be allowed to halt or park on Sardar Patel Road, Panchsheel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, and NH-48. Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Air Force Road, and surrounding areas will also be affected by these restrictions. Vehicles parked improperly will be towed away, the traffic police said in the advisory.
 
JD Vance visit: Alternative routes 
Commuters travelling from Dhaula Kuan Flyover to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital near 11 Murti can take Vande Mataram Marg, then proceed via Shankar Road, Talkatora Road, and Sheikh Mujib-Ur-Rehman Marg.
 
Those travelling to or from IGI Airport and Dhaula Kuan Flyover can use Rao Tula Ram Marg.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

