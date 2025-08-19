Aether MindTech raises ₹4.5 Cr Pre-Series A to scale Evolv28, a non-invasive wearable for better sleep and calmer minds

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19: Aether MindTech, maker of Evolv28, a non-invasive wearable designed to help improve sleep quality and reduce stress, has raised ₹4.5 crore in a Pre-Series A round. The round saw participation from Anthill Angel Fund, investors associated with MeitY Startup Hub-backed ecosystems and select deep-tech family offices of Max Nemmers and Radhika Laxmikanth.

Evolv28 delivers ultra-low magnetic field (ULMF) signals through a comfortable, everyday form factor. Unlike traditional "trackers," Evolv28 is designed as an active aid, built on a new foundational model with years of R & D, iterative hardware generations, certifications, and clinical evaluation. The device is non-invasive, drug-free, and patent-published,Patent App. No:US20230293902A1, aiming to offer a safe, accessible way to support better sleep, lower stress, and improved focus.

"Mental wellness is one of the most urgent--and underserved--needs of our time," said P V Shyam Sunder, Founder, Aether MindTech. "With Evolv28, we're moving beyond passive tracking to an active and science-backed wearable that fits seamlessly into daily life. This funding helps us accelerate clinical validation, regulatory pathways, and scale in India, the US, and Europe."

Aether MindTech will use the capital to advance product innovation, expand clinical validation programs, pursue regulatory clearances in priority markets, and scale distribution via strategic partnerships and targeted digital channels.

"Our investment reflects our belief in active, non-invasive neuromodulation and confidence in the founder-market fit," said Sailesh Sigatapu, General Partner, Anthill Angel Funds.

"Backing Aether Mindtech startup aligns with our mission to nurture deeptech innovations Mind Wellness space that merge scientific validation with meaningful social impact," said Srinivas Taluka, Vice President - Facilities, T-HUB

Aether MindTech's vision is to build socially impactful neuro-wellness solutions where purpose and performance converge. As part of the Hustle Partners ecosystem, and associated with T-Hub and MeitY Startup Hub networks, the company is strengthening its research pipeline and compliance posture as it advances from general wellness use-cases toward robust, clinically validated outcomes.

Media Contact:

Kunal Jashnani, Communications, Aether MindTech

kunal.jashnani@aethermt.com | https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.evolv28.com/

About Aether MindTech

Aether MindTech is a neuro-wellness company building non-invasive, science-driven wearables that help people sleep better, stress less, and focus more. The company combines proprietary signal design, human-centric hardware, and clinical research to make advanced neuro-technologies accessible to everyday users. Learn more at evolv28.com.

Disclaimer: Evolv28 is a wellness device. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or

prevent any disease. Claims are subject to applicable regulatory clearances in each market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)