Ajeenkya DY Patil University Secures Prestigious "A" Grade in NAAC Accreditation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), located within Pune's iconic DY Patil Knowledge City, has been awarded the coveted "A" Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), affirming its position as a leading institution of higher education in India.

This recognition reflects ADYPU's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation-driven pedagogy, and holistic student development.

Known for its future-focused programs across engineering, design, management, media, architecture, filmmaking, and law, ADYPU has built a strong reputation as a hub of creativity and interdisciplinary learning.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, President of Ajeenkya DY Patil University, said:"This milestone is a testament to our vision of building a university that nurtures talent, fuels innovation, and prepares students for a rapidly evolving world. The NAAC 'A' Grade reflects the relentless efforts of our faculty, students, and staff who have worked together to make ADYPU a center of excellence. We remain committed to empowering the next generation with global perspectives, future-ready skills, and the confidence to shape tomorrow."

The NAAC accreditation further strengthens ADYPU's mission to push the frontiers of learning by combining academic rigor with industry relevance, while fostering an environment that encourages research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)