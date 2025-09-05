Alt Launches India's only PMS Exclusively Focused on Listed REITs and InvITs

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: Alt, India's leading platform for alternative investments, has announced the launch of ARIPS - Alt REIT InvIT PMS Strategy. ARIPS will be India's first and only PMS (Portfolio Management Service) dedicated to investing in units of listed Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), giving investors access to India's growing real estate and infrastructure assets.

REITs and InvITs have returned 11.0% p.a. since inception (2019), higher than G-secs, FDs and Debt MFs and marginally lower than Nifty 50.

This launch comes at a transformative time for India's real estate and infrastructure sector:

- Listed REITs have crossed a market cap of $17 billion, showcasing the growing depth and acceptance of securitized commercial real estate

- Global Capability Centers are leading to some of the highest leasing and rent growth across Tier 1 cities

- InvITs are managing over $80 billion in infrastructure assets, playing a critical role in India's infrastructure monetization strategy

- The government's continued focus on building roads and power assets are leading to significant returns on infrastructure

Despite this growth, there has been no professionally managed PMS that offers structured exposure across REITs and InvITs - until now. REITs and InvITs are regulated hybrid assets that provide investors with current income through quarterly distributions and capital gains through increase in the value of underlying assets. REITs and InVits are also 33% less volatile than equity and have a low correlation of 0.23 to the Nifty 50 making them ideal for investors looking for stable income with lower risk than traditional equity products.

Alt (through Property Share) is a pioneer of the REIT industry having launched the first Small and Medium REIT (SM REIT) scheme PropShare Platina in Dec'25 followed up with the second and largest SM REIT scheme PropShare Titania in Aug'25. Alt's team has over $3 billion investment experience across real estate with the founding team having invested in assets that were listed through the first REIT (Embassy Office Parks) in 2019.

ARIPS has drawn on the extensive knowledge and experience of the investment team to curate a portfolio of REITs and InvITs that it believes will provide higher risk adjusted returns to investors in one of India's fastest-growing yield-generating asset classes. ARIPS will offer stable income (c. 8-9% pa yield, distributed quarterly) from institutional infrastructure & real estate assets. Investors can expect to make c. 12-15% unleveraged IRRs over a 4-year hold period through quarterly distributions and capital growth.

There is dual regulatory oversight, with SEBI regulating both REITs/InvITs and portfolio managers separately, providing investors with a safe and regulated asset and product. All investments would be in highly liquid listed securities with T+1 settlement.

As per existing PMS regulations, the minimum investment in ARIPS would begin at Rs. 50 lakh.

"India is at the cusp of a generational shift in wealth allocation from traditional financial assets to real assets," said Kunal Moktan, Co-founder, Alt. "ARIPS is built to institutionalize access to REITs and InvITs for Indian investors - offering the same risk-adjusted returns and portfolio stability that global institutions have tapped into for decades."

ARIPS aims to be the preferred vehicle for forward-looking investors who value

- Passive income with downside protection

- Liquidity through listed vehicles

- Professional selection and active monitoring

- Diversification from equity and credit-heavy portfolios

Alt (www.altinvest.ai) is a tech-enabled alternative investment platform that provides individual investors direct access to institutional quality alternative assets. Alt is a Series-B funded tech company backed by investors like Westbridge Capital, Lightspeed, Beenext and Pravega Ventures.

Alt pioneered the fractional investment platform model in India in 2015 through Property Share, India's first and largest fractional ownership platform, by allowing users direct access to institutional grade office assets. When the sector was regulated in Mar'24, Property Share became the FIRST platform to receive the Small and Medium REIT license from SEBI paving the way for a fully regulated and revolutionary new asset class it had pioneered. On 10th Dec, 2024, Property Share created history by listing PropShare Platina, India's 1st SM REIT on the Bombay Stock Exchange followed up with PropShare Titania in Aug'25. It remains the only SM REIT in the country as of date to have successfully listed assets.

With offices in Mumbai, Bangalore and London, Alt provides investors access to a diverse range of alternatives including private credit, private real estate in India and UK, public real estate in the US, Canada, UK and India through listed REITs, Cat II AIFs, Portfolio Management Services and an LRS fund out of GIFT City. With 300,000+ users and more than $250 million in assets under management, Alt is using technology in providing ground breaking access to alternative assets to individual investors.

