Alta School of Technology Appoints Santosh Mishra as Director - AI Innovation

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 10: Alta School of Technology, an AI-first computer science institute, has announced the appointment of Santosh Mishra as Director, AI Innovation. With over eight years of experience across global technology companies such as Microsoft and VMware, Santosh brings deep expertise in software engineering, system design, and emerging AI applications to the institution's leadership team.

In his new role, Santosh will lead the development and execution of Alta's AI-focused initiatives, with a strong emphasis on integrating cutting edge technologies into the learning ecosystem. He will work closely with academic and product teams to strengthen the institution's AI-first approach and ensure that learners are equipped with industry relevant skills aligned with the evolving demands of the technology landscape.

An alumnus of the NIT , Tiruchirappalli, Santosh has built a strong reputation as an educator and mentor in the technology space. Over the years, he has guided more than 50,000 students globally, helping them navigate technical interviews and build sustainable careers in software engineering. His structured teaching approach and practical insights have made him a trusted voice among aspiring engineers and working professionals alike.

Santosh is also an accomplished author, having written more than ten technical books focused on software engineering principles and system architecture. His work simplifies complex concepts for learners and bridges the gap between academic knowledge and real world application. Beyond publishing, his contributions to tech education have been widely recognised across leading media platforms including AajTak, ABP News, Economic Times, Humans of Bombay, and JoshTalks. His impact earned him a feature at Times Square, underscoring his growing influence in the global education and technology ecosystem.

This appointment comes at a time when Alta School of Technology is strengthening its focus on building an AI-led curriculum that prepares students for the next wave of technological transformation. The institution continues to invest in leadership and innovation to enhance its offerings and expand its reach among learners seeking practical and future ready education.

Commenting on the appointment, Ashish Munjal, Founder of Alta School of Technology, added, "At Alta, we believe that the future of education lies in bridging the gap between learning and real world application. Santosh's experience across leading technology organisations and his deep engagement with the student community will help us accelerate this vision. His leadership will further strengthen our commitment to delivering high quality, outcome driven education powered by emerging technologies."

Harshit Agarwal, Founding Director at Alta School of Technology, said, "We are delighted to welcome Santosh to Alta. His strong foundation in technology combined with his passion for teaching makes him uniquely positioned to drive our AI innovation efforts. As we continue to evolve our curriculum, his insights will play a crucial role in shaping programs that are both industry aligned and learner centric."

Sharing his thoughts on joining the organization, Santosh Mishra said, "I am excited to be a part of Alta School of Technology at a time when AI is redefining how we learn and work. I look forward to contributing to an ecosystem that prioritises practical learning and empowers students to build meaningful careers. Together, we aim to create programs that not only teach technology but also enable learners to think critically and innovate with confidence."

With this appointment, Alta School of Technology continues to reinforce its position as a forward looking institution focused on innovation, scalability, and impactful learning experiences in the field of technology education.

About Alta School of Technology

Alta School of Technology is an AI-first computer science institute focused on delivering industry-integrated, hands-on learning. Founded by Ashish Munjal and Harshit Aggarwal, Alta combines real-world projects, expert mentorship, and a portfolio-driven approach to build future-ready engineers.

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