Altizon Completes Strategic Migration to Microsoft Azure, Unlocking AI-Driven Productivity for Global Manufacturers

Princeton (New Jersey) [US], July 29: Altizon, the Digital Factory SaaS pioneer, today announced the successful migration of its entire product portfolio to Microsoft Azure. The move instantly brings hundreds of manufacturing plants across North and South America, Europe and Asia onto Azure's hyperscale cloud, empowering more than 10,000 business users who rely on Altizon's mission-critical applications around the clock.

The transition positions Altizon as a premier 'Azure-native' solution for the Food & Beverage, Automotive and Industrial sectors. Microsoft's global channel partners can now resell a market-leading platform with a 12-year record of operational excellence, accelerating time-to-value for customers pursuing Industry 4.0 initiatives.

By aligning with the latest Microsoft AI innovations--including Microsoft Fabric, Azure AI Studio, Azure IoT Operations, Azure Digital Twins, Azure Machine Learning, and Power Platform breakthroughs such as AI Builder and Copilot Studio--Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory Suite delivers a step-change in productivity. Manufacturers can harness plant-floor data to train predictive models, launch generative AI copilots for operators, and orchestrate multi-agent workflows that continuously optimize Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), energy use and quality yields.

Security and data sovereignty remain uncompromised. Altizon's micro-services can be deployed in each customer's dedicated Azure private cloud or in hybrid landscapes, ensuring that sensitive operational data never leaves the customer's control while still flowing seamlessly into AI models, Microsoft Fabric OneLake and Power BI real-time dashboards. The result is a unified 'shop-floor-to-boardroom' fabric where insights, alerts and recommendations surface in Microsoft Teams, Outlook and automated workflows built with Power Automate--propelling collaborative decision-making in minutes instead of hours.

"Moving to Azure is a force multiplier," said Vinay Nathan, CEO and co-founder of Altizon. "Our customers gain instant access to Microsoft's AI stack, and our partners gain a proven platform they can trust to deliver measurable productivity gains on day one."

About Altizon

Altizon, a global industrial AI company, powers digital revolutions by helping enterprises leverage machine data to drive business decisions. Altizon's applies advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives, modernize asset performance management and pioneer new business models for service delivery.

