Alumnus Philanthropy Drives Palliative Care: MAHE Inaugurates Harish & Bina Shah (HBSF) Clinical Block at Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre, MAHE

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], December 18: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, today inaugurated the 'Harish & Bina Shah Foundation (HBSF) Clinical Block' at the Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre (MHRC), Manipal. This initiative is very significant, where an alumnus of MAHE has collaborated with his alma mater in its continued commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure and compassionate patient care.

The ceremony was graced by Mr. Harish Shah, Chairperson of the Harish & Bina Shah Foundation as the Chief Guest. Mr. Harish Shah, an esteemed alumnus of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT Manipal, Batch 1975-80), has been an active supporter of MAHE's initiatives in healthcare and education. Mrs. Vasanti R Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust, was also present during the event.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Harish Shah said, "I am indebted to MAHE for providing a values-based education journey, one which has shaped my life in significant ways. This new clinical block for palliative care amplifies our shared belief that every individual deserves dignity, comfort and respect, at all stages of life. It is an honour to support a cause which adds "life to days". Additionally, under the Harish & Bina Shah Foundation-MAHE Edu Empower Scholarship, in the current year, 19 students have been awarded a full scholarship for pursuing their engineering program at MIT, Manipal, and Bengaluru. The foundation is also an active supporter of the Access Life Assistance Foundation, an initiative which provides accommodation and allied services for children undergoing bone marrow transplantation and ensures that their families are also well supported. HBSF supports multiple centres, including one in Manipal.

Delivering Presidential address Dr. H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, highlighted, "The naming of this Clinical Block represents far more than the creation of a physical infrastructure. The involvement of our alumni in this Endeavor reinforces the core value of our Founder, Dr TMA PAI, that the purpose of education is to empower and equip students to do good for society. We are deeply grateful to the Harish & Bina Shah Foundation for their vision and generosity in supporting this vital facility that will serve countless patients and families."

In his special address Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, "This day marks a major milestone in the history of any university when its Alumni come forward to support a societal cause, an amazing way to express gratitude. The facility inauguration today underscores MAHE's dedication to advancing healthcare that truly transforms lives. MHRC will serve as a ray of hope and healing, combining clinical excellence with the warmth of human compassion that defines quality palliative care."

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor - Health Sciences, stated, "The integration of state-of-the-art facilities with our research initiatives at MHRC demonstrates the holistic approach to the healthcare ecosystem. This Clinical Block will provide our students and faculty with an exceptional environment to learn, practice, and innovate in the field of palliative and supportive care." The event was followed by a special video presentation on MHRC.

This ceremony comes at a pivotal time as MHRC continues to expand its role in palliative care research and education. In October 2025, MAHE established the ICMR-MAHE Centre for Advanced Research (CAR) at MHRC, supported by a Rs. 12.84 crore grant from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Dr. Seema Rajesh Rao, Director and Consultant, MHRC, provided an overview of the facilities at MHRC and delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Dr. Anand Venugopal Chief Operating Officer, MAHE, Mr. Harinarayan Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Manipal Foundation, Bengaluru and Dr. Naveen Salins, Professor & Head, Department of Palliative Medicine and Supportive Care, KMC Manipal, were also present on the occasion.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T & S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

