Analytics Insight Launches AI Intelligence, a Real-Time Data Platform for AI and Emerging Tech

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 14: Analytics Insight, a leading technology intelligence media platform, today announced the launch of AI Intelligence, a data platform built to track companies, founders, investors, and funding activity across AI, startups, and emerging tech.

AI Intelligence consolidates verified company and founder data, funding history, investor portfolios, and executive contacts into a single searchable database. The platform refreshes continuously throughout the day, pulling updates from public filings, proprietary research, and verified third-party feeds.

What the Platform Offers

AI Intelligence brings together six core capabilities:

- Company and Executive Profiles covering business strategy, financials, management structure, and funding history for verified companies, founders, executives and investors

- Funding and Investor Intelligence with real-time deal tracking, investor portfolio mapping, and valuation trendlines

- Premium Research and Analysis, including in-depth reports on sector trends across AI and emerging tech

- Executive and Founder Contacts, verified before being added to the directory

- Exports and Downloads in CSV, Excel, and PDF formats for shortlists, CRM records, and decks

- Unlimited Results and Filters across sector, funding stage, geography, and revenue range

Who it Serves

The platform is designed for investors sourcing deals, CXOs benchmarking competitive activity, founders researching potential investors, analysts building datasets, sales teams building prospect lists, and media professionals tracking developing stories across the sector.

Pricing and Availability

AI Intelligence is available now at in three tiers. The Free plan gives users directory access with limited results and basic filters, with no credit card required. The Pro plan, priced at Rs. 1,000 per month, unlocks full premium articles, verified executive contacts, financial data and exports, and unlimited results across all filters. The Enterprise plan, priced at Rs. 2,000 per month, includes everything in Pro along with a subscription to AI books and reports, and startup funding reports. Pro and Enterprise subscribers can cancel their plans anytime.

"AI Intelligence combines funding intelligence, verified company profiles, executive contacts and premium research into a single platform. The platform allows professionals to discover opportunities, understand markets, and make informed decisions faster than ever before," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & CEO, Analytics Insight

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight is an award-winning tech news publication delivering in-depth insights into the major technology trends shaping global markets. The platform covers artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, big data, fintech, and emerging technology across its properties, including Analytics Insight UAE and Analytics Insight Books.

Contacts

Ashish Sukhadeve

Founder & CEO

Email: ashishsukhadeve@analyticsinsight.net

Website: http://www.analyticsinsight.net

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)