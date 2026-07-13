EPFO adds new PF transfer option after job switch: What has changed

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) members can now transfer their provident fund (PF) balance after changing jobs through two different options on the EPFO member portal, making it easier to consolidate retirement savings without multiple manual steps.

The new facility comes as EPFO restores online services following a major technology upgrade and database consolidation under its ongoing digital modernisation initiative.

While the portal is back online, the retirement fund body has cautioned that some claims and service requests could continue to take longer than usual until systems stabilise.

For salaried employees, the change is significant because transferring an old PF account instead of withdrawing the balance helps preserve continuous service, retain retirement savings and avoid unnecessary tax complications.

Two ways to transfer your PF account

After logging in to the EPFO member portal using the Universal Account Number (UAN), members can now initiate a PF transfer through either of the following routes:

1. 'Request for Transfer of Account'

This option is available under the Online Services section of the member portal. Employees can directly begin the transfer request by entering details of their previous PF account.

2. 'Member Service History'

The second option is available through the Member Service History section, introduced as part of EPFO's upgraded digital platform.

Here, members can:

• View details of current and previous employment

• Check whether any transfer request is already pending

• Initiate a Service Transfer Claim through Form 13 if no transfer request exists

The additional route gives members another way to access the transfer facility without navigating separately through the Online Services menu.

How the online transfer works

Once the transfer option is selected, the process broadly follows these steps:

• Enter the previous employer's Member ID and other required details.

• Verify the information and fetch account details.

• Authenticate the request using the OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

• Check whether the destination EPF account linked to the current employer is correct.

• Submit the request for EPFO processing.

Once approved, the PF balance from the earlier employment is transferred to the current EPF account.

Members who do not know their UAN can obtain it from their employer or find it on their salary slip.

Why transferring your PF matters

Many employees switch jobs several times during their careers. While some choose to withdraw their PF after leaving an organisation, transferring the balance is generally considered the better long-term option.

Keeping the PF balance within the EPF system allows retirement savings to continue earning interest and preserves the employee's service history.

According to EPFO, transferring the account offers several advantages:

• Consolidates multiple PF accounts into one account.

• Helps maintain continuous service for retirement benefits.

• Can improve eligibility for higher pension benefits by preserving qualifying service.

• Helps avoid tax deducted at source (TDS) that may apply in certain premature withdrawal cases.

• Maintains eligibility for benefits such as higher advance limits and insurance cover available under the EPF framework.

For employees planning a long-term career in the organised sector, maintaining an uninterrupted PF record can be beneficial at the time of final settlement or pension calculation.

EPF remains a key retirement savings tool

The Employees' Provident Fund remains one of the country's largest retirement savings schemes for organised sector employees.

Under the scheme, both the employee and employer contribute a prescribed percentage of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowance every month towards the EPF account. The accumulated balance earns annual interest declared by the government.

For FY26, the EPF interest rate stands at 8.25 per cent, continuing to make it one of the relatively attractive fixed-income retirement savings options available to salaried employees.

Because the interest compounds over time, ensuring that all PF balances are merged into a single account can maximise long-term retirement savings.

Portal upgrade may still cause delays

The new transfer options have become available after EPFO completed a major backend technology upgrade aimed at improving member services and reducing paperwork.

The migration involved database consolidation and temporary suspension of several online services. Although the portal has resumed operations, EPFO has said some claims, transfers and service requests may continue to face delays while the upgraded systems are fully stabilised.

Employees submitting fresh transfer requests should therefore be prepared for processing timelines to remain longer than usual during this transition period.