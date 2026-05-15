Apothecon Group appoints pharmaceutical industry veteran Shyamakant Giri as the Group CEO

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Apothecon Group, a regulated markets-focused, speciality formulations business, today announced the appointment of Shyamakant Giri as the Group Chief Executive Officer, effective May 11, 2026. Based out of Vadodara, India, Mr. Giri will lead the next phase of growth and strategic expansion for the Group.

Apothecon Group is backed by Everstone Capital, the private equity arm of the Everstone Group, which focuses on building and scaling high-growth businesses across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology, consumer, financial services, and industrial sectors.

Mr. Giri brings over 25 years of progressive leadership experience across pharmaceuticals and healthcare businesses, serving regulated and emerging markets. He joins the Apothecon Group from Gland Pharma Limited, where he served as Chief Executive Officer, overseeing global operations of the India listed-injectables focused pharma player. Previously, he has served as the Managing Director and President, India & Rest of the World Markets at Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and held senior leadership roles across Abbott India and others, spanning nearly two decades.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Mahendra Patel, Co-Founder and Chairman, Apothecon Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Shyamakant to the Apothecon Group. His extensive leadership experience across global pharmaceutical and healthcare businesses makes him well-suited to lead the Company through its next phase of growth. We are excited at the prospect of combining Apothecon's differentiated technical capabilities with his operating and commercial expertise. We look forward to partnering with him to unlock the next phase of the company's growth potential."

Commenting on his appointment, Shyamakant Giri said, "I am excited to join Apothecon Group at such an important point in its journey. The Group has built strong capabilities of developing, manufacturing and marketing complex generic drugs with a backward-integrated manufacturing base and differentiated in-house R & D setup. I look forward to partnering with the founders, the Board, and all stakeholders to build on this foundation."

About Apothecon Group

Apothecon Group, comprising of India-based Apothecon and US-based Navinta is a vertically integrated, regulated markets-focused API and speciality formulations business with commercial presence across United States, Europe, and rest-of-the-world markets. The Company has a strong and growing portfolio of products across complex chemistry areas with 20+ approved ANDAs and 100+ approved dossiers across other markets worldwide. It currently employs 800+ individuals globally, with manufacturing facilities in both India and the US.

Website: https://www.apotheconpharma.com/ | https://www.navinta.com/

About Everstone Capital

Everstone Capital is the private equity arm of the Everstone Group, a Singapore-headquartered investment firm. We focus on control-oriented, mid-market investments across high-growth sectors including Technology, Healthcare & Pharma, Consumer, Financial Services, and Industrials. Our platform-building approach combines operational expertise with strategic capital to unlock sustainable value and drive long-term growth. With a team of ~100 experienced professionals, we bring deep domain knowledge, local insight, and an on-ground execution edge to every partnership. Our active ownership model and disciplined execution enable us to scale businesses, accelerate transformation, and consistently deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors.

Website: https://everstonecapital.com

LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everstonecapital/?viewAsMember=tru

For media enquiries, please write to: corpcomm@everstonegroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980260/Shyamakant_Giri_Apothecon_Group.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980281/Apothecon_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)