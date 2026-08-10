Applications open for NMIMS MBA on 20th August 2026, across six campuses

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: For more than 45 years, SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) has focused on developing management professionals with strategic thinking, adaptability and the ability to create meaningful impact. As expectations from business professionals continue to evolve, SBM has strengthened its approach to management education through academic rigour, industry engagement and experiential learning. This commitment to fostering professionals' growth and widening their responsibilities is reflected in 'Rise to Lead'--a journey that enables aspiring professionals to develop robust leadership capabilities.

The NMIMS SBM learning experience combines academic excellence with practical exposure, enabling students to apply knowledge to real-world business challenges. Faculty, industry practitioners and experts contribute to curriculum development, executive interactions and live projects. The ecosystem is further enriched by AI-embedded learning and global academic pathways, offering students opportunities for international exposure through partnerships with universities in the UK and the US.

High-potential graduates and experienced professionals seeking to transform their potential into leadership capability can apply for the NMIMS MBA programme, with applications opening on 20 August 2026. The NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) offers its flagship MBA programme across six campuses--Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The Mumbai campus also offers specialised MBA programmes in Human Resources, Pharmaceutical Management, Business Analytics and Digital Transformation. Guided by the One NMIMS philosophy, students across campuses benefit from standardised curriculum, academic standards, quality infrastructure and an industry-oriented learning experience.

NMIMS MBA Application and Selection Process:

Stage 1: Steps to Apply for NMIMS MBA:

- Step 1: Visit https://nmat.nmims.edu , Fill Step-1 and submit.

- Step 2: Verify your email, complete your NMAT registration and pay the exam fee.

- Step 3: Re-visit https://nmat.nmims.edu and log in using the NMATbyGMAC ID & password

- Step 4: Complete the NMIMS application form, select the preferred programme(s), and pay the application fee.

Full details on eligibility, deadlines, and courses are available on the official website. Candidates are advised to complete both steps well within the deadline.

Stage 2: Competency test and Personal Interview by NMIMS

** The final merit list will be prepared based on NMAT score, personal interview, competency test, work experience and academic performance.

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