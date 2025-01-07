Aptiv Shows World-Class ADAS, Next-Gen In-Cabin Experience, and Advanced Power Distribution Technologies in Software - Defined Vehicles at CES 2025

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 7: Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology leader focused on making the future more safe, green and connected, showcases a fleet of software - defined vehicles (SDVs) and associated software tools and solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

"Aptiv's CES showcase enables our customers across industrial markets to experience how our advanced technologies and easily configurable solutions empower them to unlock the full potential of software-defined platforms," said Benjamin Lyon, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "Aptiv's platforms offer unparalleled scalability and flexibility, enabling our partners to meet evolving consumer demands and business needs today and for years to come."

Live demonstrations of Aptiv's full-system portfolio will be available to attendees showcasing its industry-leading sensor-to-cloud platform and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), next-generation in-cabin experiences, and high- and low-voltage electrification solutions.

"Aptiv's technology showcase underscores our commitment to delivering modern advanced safety and digital cockpit solutions that are redefining the future of mobility," said Javed Khan, President, Software and Advanced Safety and User Experience. "Our software-defined approach empowers OEMs to integrate these transformative technologies across vehicle platforms, unleash enhancements and enable personalization of the user experience, and add value over time through continuous enhancements in safety and performance."

Attendees will experience Aptiv's end-to-end portfolio of technologies inside its fleet of SDVs within the pavilion and through live demonstrations on the roads around Las Vegas.

Featured technologies include:

World-Class ADAS:

Gen 6 ADAS Platform: Aptiv's open and scalable Gen 6 ADAS platform, powered by cutting-edge AI/ML, supporting various levels of autonomy, from compliance to hands free driving.

Hands-Off Urban Assist: Aptiv's AI/ML-powered hands-free driving system enhances safety, comfort and convenience in challenging scenarios involving congested traffic, pedestrians and diverse weather and lighting conditions.

ML-Based Predictive Technology: Offering human-like driving experience, Aptiv's predictive technology leverages AI/ML to continuously learn and adapt to real-world scenarios.

New Perception Solutions: Debuting at CES 2025, Aptiv's newest perception solution combines a bird's- eye-view camera with ultrashort-range radar to eliminate blind-spots, while providing a complete 360- degree sensing capability to unlock new features and improve vehicle performance.

Intelligent In-Cabin Experience:

AI-Powered Personalization: Aptiv's AI/ML-driven system can utilize a wide range of in-cabin cameras - including those mounted in the rear-view mirror - and other advanced sensing technologies to provide a robust understanding of the environment inside the vehicle and enable more intelligent solutions.

Seamless Connectivity: Powered by Wind River technology, Aptiv's in-cabin system provides the foundation for vehicles to seamlessly integrate with broader consumer ecosystems, as well as learn and adapt to driver preferences while leveraging those experiences across vehicles.

Optimized Power Distribution:

Adaptable Electrification Solutions: Aptiv's high- and low-voltage systems will showcase how its industry- leading power distribution solutions adapt to meet diverse OEM needs for PHEVs, EVs and autonomous vehicles.

Resilient Power Delivery: From drive-by-wire to autonomous features, Aptiv ensures critical systems receive consistent and resilient power delivery, even during potential system failures across multiple voltage ranges (12V, 48V, 800V).

For more information, visit: www.aptiv.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)