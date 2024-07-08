Arsomaa to Spread its Wings and Show its Intensity in Other Parts of the Country

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8: Arsomaa India Private Limited, Noida based home appliances company organized its Second Meet & Greet function on 6th July. The gathering of about 100 people was attended by Company Promotors, Manufacturing Team, Key Channel Partners, Arsomaa Family Members and Media Representatives. The function was Organised with lot of warmth, energy and enthusiasm due to the grand success of the company in the first year of its operation.

Addressing to the gathering Chandra Prakash Shrivastav, CEO & Director shared the snippets of journey of Arsomaa since its incorporation. The company grew its business by about 220% over last year in the first quarter of its operation in the current financial year. The selling point also increased to 137 from 23 last year as the company sold about 109 SKUs in one year. The company grew in infrastructure as well, as Arsomaa now has three offices, two warehouses, and all India service network through a third-party franchisee.

Chandra Prakash Shrivastav proudly informed during the function that besides the volumetric achievements, Arsomaa managed to carve its niche in the market as "Quality Product at Affordable Price". Prakash expressed his gratitude and thanks to the manufacturing team for their excellent work on the product. Arsomaa also managed a unique distinction of working on Room Cooler business with real time Inventory. This reflects on smart coordination among sales, logistics and factory on rotation and management of inventory. Despite exponential growth in the cooler business during the selling season, the company is virtually carrying zero inventory by the end of season.

The company felicitated the manufacturing team and channel partners with trophies. The Arsomaa family members were also given appreciation awards during the function. The function was attended by channel partners from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Haryana. The distributors expressed their happiness and satisfaction with the product offerings and operation of the company. Naushad Alam from Bihar, who sells the complete range of Arsomaa, expressed his happiness with product and retention. Sanjeev Kumar from Gaya and Rahul Kumar from Ara in Bihar also shared their good experience in dealing with Arsomaa. Aayan from Muzaffarpur who had vouched for the good quality and customer preference for Arsomaa Cooler over leading brands in his market during last meet, reiterated the same impression again. He himself grew by 178% over last year for Arsomaa Coolers. Deepak Prakash, Business Head for Bihar and Jharkhand expressed his gratitude to his Dealers and Distributors and Sales Team for exceptional performance in their markets. Deepak was also promoted to the level of Zonal Business Head for East India.

Continuing with the trend of good performance, Chandra Prakash Shrivastav shared the company's expansion and future plans. Arsomaa is now expanding its operation to entire East India, Haryana, Gujarat, UP and Maharashtra.

Abhaya Verma, promotor of the company informed in the meet how Arsomaa is focused on accessibility of Indian Customers on quality products at affordable prices. Sangeeta Shrivastava another promotor of the company shared Arsomaa's commitment towards creating job opportunity, specially at lower levels in smaller towns.

The meeting was also addressed by key associates of the company like Aashna Khanna - Company Secretary, Satish Kushwaha - Chartered Accountant, Sarika Arora - Media Consultant, Markandeya Verma - Legal Advisor. The complete range of products was also put on display.

For more information, please visit -

* Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/arsomaa_india/

* Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550587942751

* Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/arsomaa-india-pvt-ltd/

