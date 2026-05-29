Aureate Tradde Ltd's Initial Public Offering Opens on May 29 to June 2, 2026, with Price Fixed at Rs. 70 Per Share

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Aureate Tradde Limited ("Company"), a Mumbai-based company engaged in the business of polymers and plastics, Lithium Ion Cells and EV Chargers for 2-3 wheelers, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Friday, May 29, 2026, and will close on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The company is proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform with a tentative listing date of June 5, 2026. The Issue Price has been fixed at Rs. 70 per equity share, and the total Issue Size is Rs. 27.29 crore.

Highlights:-

- The minimum application lot size is 2,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 per share

- The company intends to utilise the IPO proceeds towards working capital requirements, repayment of borrowings, and general corporate purposes

The company has also expanded into Sodium Ion Cell solutions, an emerging next-generation battery technology segment for electric mobility applications

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 38,98,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each through the book building process. The lot size for the application is 2,000 shares. The minimum retail investment is Rs. 2,80,000 for 4,000 shares based on the upper price band. The minimum HNI application size is 3 lots or 6,000 shares, amounting to Rs. 4,20,000. Corporate Makers Capital Limited is the Lead Manager to the Issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue. Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited is the Market Maker for the company. The allotment is expected to be finalized on June 3, 2026.

The company intends to utilise Rs. 10 crore from the IPO proceeds towards funding working capital requirements and Rs. 9.93 crore towards repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue-related expenses.

Commenting on the development, Ms Kalash Shah, Director of Aureate Tradde Limited, said, "Over the years, we have built a strong presence in the trading and distribution of industrial and technology-driven products across India. Our focus has always been on reliable execution, efficient supply chain management, and building long-term relationships with customers. With growing opportunities in electric mobility and energy storage, we have also expanded into Sodium Ion Cell solutions, which we believe is an important emerging segment. The IPO marks an important step in our growth journey and will support us in strengthening our working capital position, improving operational capabilities and expanding our presence across key business verticals."

For the period ended December 2025, Aureate Tradde Limited reported total revenue of Rs. 101.83 crore. The company recorded EBITDA of Rs. 7.32 crore and Profit After Tax of Rs. 4.28 crore. The financial performance reflects steady business growth, improving profitability, and continued demand across its key business segments.

Aureate Tradde Limited operates in the trading and distribution of industrial and technology-driven products across polymers and petrochemicals, battery cells, and EV chargers. Recently, it has expanded into Sodium Ion Cell solutions, a next-generation battery technology designed for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Going ahead, the company aims to further strengthen its presence in the electric mobility ecosystem and scale its distribution network with a focus on efficient and sustainable growth.

About Aureate Tradde Limited

Aureate Tradde Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company has built its presence in the trading and distribution space by working closely with global sourcing partners and maintaining a strong supply network across India. It operates on an inventory-led model, which helps it ensure the timely availability of products and better service to customers across industries. Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio from polymers and petrochemicals to include lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery solutions as well as EV charging products. With this diversified approach, Aureate Tradde continues to focus on supporting the growing needs of the industrial and electric mobility sectors in India.

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