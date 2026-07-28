away Center Turns Profitable in Year One and Expands Across Three Cities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 28: Now It Is Betting on the Workplace of the AI Era Operating across Bangalore, Vizag and Kolkata, away is expanding its design-led coworking, managed office, culture, pass and talent infrastructure model across high-demand Indian micro-markets.

As Indian companies rethink what the office is meant to do, away is building a new category of work infrastructure for founders, startups, SMBs, creative professionals and high-performance teams.

The brand's core idea is simple: "A way to work. A way to live. A way to be."

Operating across Bangalore, Vizag and Kolkata, away brings together coworking spaces, managed offices, flexible work passes, cultural programming, wellness-led design and talent infrastructure. Its spaces are built for people and teams seeking more than just a desk - they're designed to foster focus, flexibility, thoughtful design, human connection and better performance.

Within its first year of operations, away is already operating profitably. The company has just started raising a seed-stage round of $1 million, seeking long-term strategic capital to accelerate growth.

Around 50% of the funds will be deployed towards expanding its physical infrastructure across high-demand micro-markets. Another 30% will strengthen its hiring, away Pods and T.A.S. (Teams as a Service) verticals, while the remaining 15-20% will support staff augmentation, reserves and technology.

The larger thesis behind away is what it calls the fourth wave of work.

The first wave was the fixed corporate office. The second was coworking. The third was remote and hybrid work. The fourth, away believes, will be shaped by AI taking over coordination, repetition and routine tasks. What remains for humans is judgement, creativity, clarity, trust and meaningful collaboration.

away is being built for that future.

"Technology should remove drudgery from work, not humanity from it. We are techno-optimists, but we believe technology must make humans more capable, not less necessary. Our aim is to use AI to expand what people can achieve while helping them access meaningful, world-class work closer to where they choose to live," said Udbhav Jalan, Founder of away.

Its centres are intentionally smaller, warmer and more human than conventional office formats. They combine private studios, dedicated workstations, meeting rooms, front office and lounge access, day passes, virtual offices, managed offices and multi-city work passes. Rather than simply maximising occupancy, away focuses on how work feels, how teams collaborate and how people perform over time.

In Bangalore, away operates in Koramangala and is expanding to Indiranagar, with memberships starting at ₹8,000 per month. In Vizag, it operates in Daba Gardens and offers managed office availability in Ramnagar, with memberships from ₹5,500 per month. In Kolkata, away is present in Dalhousie through Eden and Writer's Inc while supporting managed office requirements across Rajarhat, Sector 5 and Central Kolkata. Memberships begin at ₹6,500 per month. Two new away coworking locations are also coming up in Sector 5 and Rajarhat over the next two quarters of this year.

The company also offers the away Drift pass, an all-access pass with a 30-day membership that provides front office and lounge access while allowing members to work across away locations in multiple cities. It is designed for founders, consultants, travelling teams and hybrid professionals who need flexibility without committing to a permanent desk in every city.

Managed offices form a key part of away's next phase. The company designs, builds and operates customised offices for larger teams while also offering managed office spaces within its coworking centres, giving businesses a private, serviced setup without the complexity of running their own office infrastructure.

Alongside its workspace network, away has also begun developing away Pods and T.A.S. - Teams as a Service. Through this model, the company will build managed teams across functions such as operations, customer support, marketing, technology, creative execution and go-to-market support for companies in India and internationally.

These pods will bring together trained human operators and specialised AI agents, coordinated by a project manager through a common delivery operating system. Companies will be able to engage an individual functional pod or a multidisciplinary team based on the outcomes they need.

away is also looking for state-level franchise partners across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and markets in North and West India. Rather than individual outlet-level franchises, the company is seeking strategic partners with access to real estate, deployable capital and operational capabilities. away will provide the brand, design, systems, launch playbooks, positioning and operating expertise.

What distinguishes away is its cultural approach to work. Its spaces are built around natural light, thoughtful zoning, warm interiors, quiet corners, lounges, boutique coffee experiences, wellness and community. The brand also curates workshops, fireside conversations, movement sessions and member gatherings.

In a market crowded with conventional coworking providers, away's proposition is intentionally different. Rather than building the largest office network, it is focused on building a more thoughtful one.

For founders, startups, creative professionals, SMBs, distributed teams and businesses expanding into new cities, away is positioning itself as a flexible layer of work infrastructure through coworking spaces, managed offices, cultural experiences, all-access passes and talent support built around the way modern teams work.

The work stays. The noise goes.

Contact: hello@away.center

Website: www.away.center

Instagram: @away.to.be

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/away-towork/

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